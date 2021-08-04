Review: Prepare to have ‘nothing but a good time’ at Charlotte’s ROCK OF AGES Actor Theater

Get ready to have “Nothing But a Good Time” as the Actor’s Theater of Charlotte performs jukebox favorite musical ROCK OF AGES. The show welcomes local and regional actors and actresses back on stage after a year and a half without live performances.

He’ll have you signing all the hits of the 80s, from Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin ‘” and “Wanted Dead Or Alive” by Bon Jovi to “We’re Not Gonna Take It” by Twisted Sister and “I Hate” by Joan Jett Myself for loving you. The musical is performed with a live band and includes 32 songs in total, which occupy four pages in the digital program!

Let’s go ahead and eliminate this part. I love music… I really REALLY love music. Yes, even bandeau music from the 80s. I have attended hundreds of live shows, so almost two years without seeing a live performance has been difficult enough for this music junkie.

When I heard that the Actor’s Theater of Charlotte was going to host the first half of their season 33 outdoors with “Rock The Park” themed lineup… I knew I couldn’t say no! So I got my tickets, packed my lawn chair, sprayed myself with bug spray (remember to keep your mouth closed when spraying said bug spray), took some water and got myself headed to The Barn on Monroe Road.

Many of you are probably wondering what The Barn is and why haven’t I heard of this place before? The Barn at MoRA is a former dairy farm owned by Levine Properties. It is located at 8300 Monroe Road (at the intersection of Monroe Road and McAlpine Park Drive). The barn and silos provide an incredible backdrop for ROCK OF AGES. The Actor’s Theater of Charlotte partnered with Monroe Road Advocates (MoRA) and worked tirelessly to set up the outdoor stage. I was a little worried that it would be hard to find the barn, but as I drove east on Monroe Road I could easily see the scene and setup of ROCK OF AGES. As soon as I walked down the entrance road, my eyes widened when I realized the whole show had to look like a music festival. From the parking lot and stage guards in the middle of a field, to the soundboard tents, the food truck and the beer tents… I knew my favorite place in the world was just steps in front of me. What happened next was the icing on the cake!

After being guided to my free parking space, I grabbed my chair, a bottle of water, and my date and we made our way to the entrance. A quick scan of our tickets on my phone and we were inside the festival. With the cost of admission, you can sit anywhere in the grass area in front of the stage, which means there isn’t a bad seat in the entire venue.

The organizers have the floor painted in rows so that you can socially distance yourself from your neighbors. This is a BYOC event – Bring your own chair. Almost everyone brought sack chairs, but a few people opted for blankets. Actor’s Theater of Charlotte even pays for mosquito treatments to ward off bugs! Before the show started, I went to see the food trucks and the beer tent. Nothing like a good, fresh local craft beer and a Philly Cheesesteak to get the show started.

Shortly before sunset, the mellow tones of an electric guitar played by Chris Michael Taylor captivated audiences and audiences were transported to 1987 as the actors and actresses began to take the stage. The music of ROCK OF AGES is performed live by a 5-piece group made up of guitarists Chris Taylor and Charlotte O’Boyle, bassist Harley Quinn, drummer Tim Scott and alternates Dallas Dwight and Brian Quick. It’s narrated by Charlotte’s local favorite, Christopher “Ryan” Stamey – who stars as Lonny Barnett, who rocks the mule. Lonny works at The Bourbon Room, an iconic rock and roll venue located on the Sunset Strip.

Stamey kicks off the show by hitting all the right notes on Quiet Riot’s song, “Cum On Feel The Noize”. He is joined by the ensemble that prepares the crowd for the next hour and a half of jukebox success. Lonny introduces us to Dennis, who is played by Jeremy DeCarlos (a Carolina native with a theater degree from Winthrop University). Dennis owns The Bourbon Room and tries to raise funds to keep the place open and out of the hands of German developers (Ryan Wesley Stinnett and Jamaas Britton). That’s when we are introduced to Regina (Katy Shepherd), a local activist determined to keep the Sunset Strip as it is, even if that means going to jail for her beliefs. Regina makes her presence known to German developers by singing the jam “We Built This City”. Regina surprises everyone with her love interest, but you’ll only have to watch the show to get the rest of these juicy details!

The story also follows the love story of two other Bourbon Room employees, bar-back Drew (Grant Zavitkovsky) and waitress Sherrie (Lizzie Medlin). This duo steals the show with their extraordinary voice. Zavitkovsky – who delivered one of the best vocal performances of the evening – did an amazing job singing powerful ballads like “I Wanna Rock” and “High Enough”. Medlin also wowed audiences with his vocal range in songs like “To Be With You” and “I Want To Know What Love Is”. Dennis books popular group Arsenal to perform at the bar in the hopes of raising the money quickly needed to save the venue. Arsenal are led by legendary singer Stacee Jaxx (Shea), but Stacee is considering leaving the group to pursue her solo career. Shea goes all out on powerful songs like “Pour Some Sugar On Me” and “Dead or Alive”. She does a masterful job of getting audiences to dislike her narcissistic, self-indulgent character, while girding her soul. Stacee is so engrossed in herself that she keeps her microphone strapped to her waist in a case. Oh lead singers (insert eye rolling emoji here).

When one of the opening groups drop out, Drew’s group Wolfgang Von Colt gets their big chance to audition as a backup, performing “More Than Words” and “Heaven”. After landing the job, the only thing Drew has left is to win over Sherrie. It turns out to be more difficult than living his lifelong dream of being the leader of a band.

I can’t forget to mention the musical performance of Justice (Shaniya Simmons), the owner of the local strip club. Justice is doing their best to get Sherrie to try the life of a stripper (don’t worry, the Actor’s Theater of Charlotte is keeping this PG-13 show up so you can still bring the kids along without getting your kids’ attention. neighbors). Trying to convince Sherrie of the wonders of striptease, Justice also convinces audiences of her vocal talents. Simmons proves that she can hook Zavitkovsky and Medlin by hitting note after note of the power chords of our childhood (okay, I just gave my age).

Does Drew get the music career he’s always dreamed of? Is the Bourbon room demolished and turned into condos (which happens too often in Charlotte – RIP Tremont and Double Door Inn)? Will Drew and Sherrie find love? You can learn all the answers to these burning questions yourself, by right clicking HERE. ROCK OF AGES is played Thursday through Sunday, now through August 21.

WCCB Charlotte is the official media partner of Actor’s Theater of Charlotte’s Season 33.

Review written by:

Caryn Small