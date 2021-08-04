James Gunn to return to DC, says film boss – The Hollywood Reporter

After Margot Robbie reads the script for The suicide squad, she was grateful to know that James Gunn would be at the helm. Robbie, who is playing Harley Quinn for the third time, has produced projects such as DC’s Birds of prey and the Oscar winner Promising young woman, so she knows how difficult it is to turn an ambitious screenplay into a film.

“If I had read the script and didn’t know James Gunn was going to direct it, that would have been a blunt ‘no’,” Robbie said. Hollywood journalist monday to The suicide squad premiered at Westwood. “I said to myself, ‘No one could do it’. It’s so specific in its brand of comedy and violence. But it was out of his imagination. He knew exactly what to do with it.

Robbie’s confidence in Gunn has paid off. Ahead of The suicide squadReleased August 6 in theaters and on HBO Max, Gunn gets the best reviews of his career for the movie Warner Bros. The suicide squad Launches Gunn Into The DC Universe After Becoming One Of Hollywood’s Greatest Filmmakers Thanks To Marvel Studios guardians of the galaxy. In addition to Team, he has the HBO Max spin-off Peacemaker coming up with John Cena. Then he films Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel in London.

Although Gunn is returning to Marvel’s fold, DC Films president Walter Hamada has confirmed THR there will be more from the filmmaker and DC in the future.

“Gunn is always welcome no matter what he wants to do. He really has a vision and he’s a great partner with us. Whenever he wants to come back, we are ready for him, ”said Hamada, who added:“ He will come back. We have more things planned.

These plans remain shrouded in mystery, although Gunn has delighted fans with one suggestion that another Team spinoffs could be in preparation.

Charles Roven, the producer who worked on DC films such as The black Knight, Batman vs. Superman and now The suicide squad, noted that the film was under budget and had no additional photography days – a rarity in blockbuster filmmaking.

“He scripts every shot in the movie,” Roven said of Gunn’s meticulous method. “Not just the action sequences.”

Gunn’s vision made such an impression on Cena that the actor said he was okay with doing Peacemaker before even hearing the full pitch of the eight-episode series of which Gunn wrote and directed.

“This is what happens when you leave a brilliant man alone with his thoughts,” Cena – dressed in a full suit – said of Gunn’s scripts. “I didn’t even hear what it was [before saying yes], and when I heard it was Peacemaker, I was very excited.

Gunn is known to have written roles specifically for frequent collaborators, and that included Micahel Rooker, known as Yondu in the Guardians movies and who played the Longhaired Savant in that movie.

“He usually says he wrote it for me – and that’s his ploy,” Rooker laughs. “This is how he makes me want to do it for less money. That works.”

Ahead of Team screening, Gunn spoke for about ten minutes and thanked several of his associates by name, asking them to stand up when he called them. Gunn kept a special name for the latter, comic book creator John Ostrander, whose Suicide Squad 1980s comics strongly influenced Gunn’s work.

“This movie could exist without any of us here. There’s one person he wouldn’t exist without… that’s John Ostrander, ”Gunn said to massive applause as the legendary writer stood and waved to the crowd.

Concluded the filmmaker: “He is the man who deserves all the distinctions.”