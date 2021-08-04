How Gen Z anxiety is shaping the Chinese market

Key points to remember:

Expectations of maintaining the pace of China’s rapid economic growth have led to fierce competition among Generation Z and a brutal culture of working overtime.

Gen Z’s stress has been reflected in their online and consumer behaviors through the increase of short video content, online communities and shopping entertainment.

To connect with Chinese Generation Z, brands need to develop lifestyle products that are linked to the interests, values ​​and subcultures of young people.

Gen Z Chinese (those born after 1995) are the product of the country’s one-child policy and grew up with their parents’ resources focused on them. At the same time, China has experienced rapid economic growth, providing most Gen Zs in their late teens and early 20s with unprecedented quality of life and stability.

But sadly, with Gen Z’s comfortable lifestyle comes pressures to maintain the pace of growth introduced by their older counterparts. In this atmosphere, overtime and long working hours, which begin in the education system, have been the norm. Endless competition is reflected in the term neijuan, which has become popular online as people complain about constant stress resulting in little positive benefit. Adding to their burden are demographic trends, a slowing birth rate, an aging population, and declining workforces and parental expectations regarding marriage and family.

The juxtaposition between the pressures of growth and the desire to maintain the comfortable quality of life to which they have become accustomed has led to growing mental health challenges for Gen Z, which is quickly becoming the anxious generation. Yet wealth has meant that a growing number of Gen Z are no longer willing to sit down and endure a high-pressure lifestyle, as the flat (tangping) trend points out. More broadly, consumer trends and online behaviors now reflect how young Chinese people have found ways to deal with stress.

Chinese youth turn to light entertainment for stress relief

When they disconnect from work, young people seek to escape the pressures of their daily life. Many are turning to entertainment, as evidenced by the rise of gaming platforms and short videos like Douyin. These platforms provide fun and digestible content in an easy to use full screen format. With Chinese users spending an average of 110 minutes per day on short video platforms, brands have a huge opportunity to use this medium to develop strong relationships with consumers.

Meanwhile, these young people seek to engage with like-minded creative communities. NetEase Cloud Music has become a destination where young people can release stress and connect virtually with other users. The platform has even hung on to its nickname NetEase Depression Cloud through campaigns that encourage users to ask for help.

Escape is manifested in shopping and lifestyle products

Consumerism also offers an escape from the daily pressures of Gen Z, emerging through the rise of shoppertainment activities like live commerce and social commerce. Here, young consumers buy because they want to relieve the pressure rather than buying basic necessities, influencing the type of items purchased by these methods. According to a McKinsey report, Gen Z Chinese are spontaneous shoppers, and 47% of respondents tend to buy products on the go.

Unlike in the past, Gen Z places more emphasis on products or services that fit their lifestyle, while functionality is valued less. Therefore, brands should follow Apple’s lead in this regard. It has successfully positioned itself as a lifestyle brand while Samsung, which sells similar products, is seen as a technology company.

Successful products must resonate with Gen Z lifestyles and subcultures

Brands need to think about how they can provide entertainment, or some form of escape, to young people who are under intense pressure during the day and want to free them in their free time. Marketing actions based on trends or buzzwords like neijuan or tangping that reflect issues facing Chinese Gen Z will not benefit the brand or the consumer. Instead, brands should partner with solutions that appeal to their audience’s hobbies, passions, or subcultures, such as games, fitness, or sustainability.

In light of this, branding and product / service design will continue to evolve to become more consumer-oriented. Brands integrate the products into the values, lifestyles, interests and communities of young people and become a part of the much needed escape in their daily lives.

This will help boost genres, such as gaming, hip-hop, or dance, that were not popular or considered professions in the past to become full-scale industries in their own right. These service-based industries will provide more opportunities for the Chinese economy to grow and help Gen Alpha avoid the Gen-Z anxiety trap.

Brands need to positively integrate into Gen-Z conversations

Gen Z’s anxieties are not going away anytime soon, with demographic challenges and economic pressures becoming increasingly acute. So the question brands need to ask themselves is, how do you create more relevant products that will be part of Generation Z’s conversations? To answer this question, they should consider focusing on what young consumers are doing to escape entertainment and shopping rather than reminding them of their ever-increasing pressures.