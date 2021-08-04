Entertainment
Actor John Cleese looking for accommodation in Huntsville, Ontario after Airbnb crashed
Someone who owns a cottage or house in Huntsville, Ontario could potentially host a famous tenant.
British actor and comedian John Cleeset tweeted Monday that he needed a place to stay in Huntsville, a community of some 19,000 people, about 215 miles north of Toronto, as he works on a new movie.
Cleese, best known for co-founding comedy troupe Monty Python, said his Airbnb rental was handed over to someone else, although he said the company had already taken his money.
“Why did they take the money then?” he wrote.
An Airbnb spokesperson said the Cleese team requested a house, but the reservation was never accepted by the host. Airbnb, which previously apologized on Twitter, said it automatically reimbursed the upfront fees.
Does anyone in Huntsville, Ontario have a nice place I can rent to live while I make a movie
Airbnb took our money but now says they gave our house to someone else
(Why did they take the money, then?)
“We are truly honored that a legend like Mr. Cleese is interested in booking an Airbnb listing,” the company said in a statement.
“We have been in contact with his team throughout the day to provide support and help clarify the situation.”
Hi John, we are so sorry to hear about this and I want to help you fix this problem. Can you please send us more information about the canceled reservation? Thank you. https://t.co/WCQEFGIlXC
The influx of offers
As of Wednesday afternoon, Cleese’s tweet had received more than 1,000 responses, including many Ontarians offering their cabins or homes.
“Hi John, we have a great cabin in the area on a lovely lake about 30 minutes from Huntsville,” one wrote. “What dates are you looking for?”
Some also told Cleese that they would try not to mention Monty Python or his other job while he was there.
Hi John, we have a great cabin in the area on a lovely lake about 30 minutes from Huntsville. What dates are you looking for? We only booked the 3rd week of August. Empty after that. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 levels, modern log cabin with all the amenities. Built in 2016. Rob.
You can rent our place. It’s not huge, but the sunsets are amazing. 5 minutes from town. pic.twitter.com/6uBuAhQrPn
“I’m about two hours from Huntsville. I’d be willing to give you the master bedroom,” another Twitter user wrote.
“You should sleep next to my wife, but I promise she snores better now. At first I would have a lot of questions about Python and Fawlty towers, but these would slow down over time. “
I’m about two hours from Huntsville. I would be ready to give you the master bedroom. You should sleep next to my wife, but I promise she snores better now. At first I would have a lot of questions about Python and Fawlty Towers, but these would slow down over time
Cleese then thanked Ontarians for reaching out and said he would consider their requests.
So many helpful suggestions!
We will follow them
Thank you Ontarians !!
We don’t know which Cleese movie is filming in Ontario. According to the Internet Movie Database, it is currently in pre-production onCut the painter, playing a retired writer living in a small Canadian town. Eric Peterson of Saskatchewan plays his former writing partner.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/entertainment/john-cleese-monty-python-huntsville-1.6129271
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]