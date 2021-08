Mel Brooks to release Memoir – The Hollywood Reporter

Mel Brooks is set to reflect on his life and his success in show business in a memoir to be released this fall. Ballantine Books announced on Wednesday that it has acquired and published the comedy legend’s upcoming memoir, All on me! My remarkable life in show business. In All on me!, the director, producer, screenwriter and actor will reflect on his childhood in Brooklyn during the Depression, going from his military service in World War II to his role as a teenage comedian in the Catskills. The 95-year-old will also recount his eventual trip to Hollywood and Broadway and detail the defining moments of his career, since co-creating the classic TV series. Get smart his Tony award-winning musical, The producers which also won him an Oscar for Best Screenplay. “I hope comedy fans enjoy the stories behind my work and truly enjoy taking this remarkable journey with me,” Brooks said in a statement. Brooks’ career began with Sid Caesar’s Your show of shows in which he worked alongside the late Carl Reiner, Neil Simon and Larry Gelbart. He would end up writing, directing and acting in a myriad of projects such as Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, The Twelve Chairs, Silent Movie, Great Anxiety, and Space balls. Brooks is recognized as one of the personalities chosen in Hollywood to be part of the EGOT circle after winning Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. He won his first Emmy award in 1967 with outstanding writing accomplishments in variety for The Sid Caesar, Imogen, Coke, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special. He went on to win his first Grammy in 1998, for Best Spoken Comedy Album for The 2000 year old man in the year 2000. In addition to offering a glimpse into the inspiration behind her work, Ballantine Books describes the memoir as one that will give readers the opportunity to learn more about the “many close friendships and collaborations that Brooks has had, including those with Sid Caesar, Carl Reiner, Gene Wilder, Madeleine Kahn, Alfred Hitchcock, and the great love of his life, Anne Bancroft. “Filled with stories of struggle, achievement and camaraderie (and dozens of photographs), readers will gain a more personal and in-depth understanding of the incredible work behind one of the most accomplished and beloved artists of the story. ” Ballantine Books Described of the thesis. All on me! My remarkable life in show business will be released on November 30. An audiobook version will be published by Random House Audio. Deadline was the first to report the news of Brooks’ memoir.

