Entertainment
Star Wars actor Harrison Ford in pictures: then and now
Over 50 years in show business, actor Harrison ford has become one of Hollywood’s most prolific stars. Having been credited with or appeared in nearly 100 films, Ford has established himself as an icon of American cinema and one of the biggest box office earners of all time.
From his role as Han Solo in five Star Wars films to portraying titular Indiana Jones in four (soon to be five) installments, Ford has appeared in some of cinema’s most beloved franchises. Besides these great blockbusters, he also brought his acting skills to other well-known projects, such asDanger clear and present, Blade Runner,and Patriot Games.
However, like most movie legends, Harrison Ford’s career did not begin in a Hollywood Hills mansion, but rather as an actor working as a carpenter to support his family. Eventually, however, he would be cast in the movie.American graffitiby a renowned young director named George Lucas. From there, the couple continued to work together into the 1977s.Star Wars: A New Hope, And the rest is history.
The best way to take a look at Ford’s life may be through a series of photos. From the late 1960s to today, Ford left its mark in the industry and, at 79, shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Here are five photos detailing Harrison Ford’s life over the decades.
Harrison Ford Becomes Familiar With Star Wars 1977
While work as a carpenter during the casting of George Lucas’ new project, Star wars, Harrison Ford was asked to help read the lines to the cast during Han Solo’s auditions. Lucas was so impressed with the youngsters’ performance that he decided to drop the remaining auditions and choose Ford himself as the character.
From then on, Ford would become one of the most prominent actors of his generation, and his Han Solo has become a key figure in pop culture. While Ford himself was franc About his indifference to Star Wars, there’s no denying that the role catapulted him into the iconic man he is today.
Harrison Ford receives 2000 AFI Life Achievement Award
Beyond the Star Wars franchise, Harrison Ford has made his mark in many other high-profile films. While best known for his action roles, Ford also shines in more dramatic performances, such as42andConcerning Henri.Frankly speaking, there are very few roles Ford can’t handle.
Ultimately, however, he is still best known for Star Wars and Indiana Jones, so it was only fitting that George Lucas himself was present when Ford received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Film Institute. With this award, he would join the ranks of other Hollywood legends like Tom Hanks, Dustin Hoffman and Merryl Streep.
Harrison Ford receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 2003
In the early 2000s, Harrison Ford was at the top of the theater world. He had starred in everything from big blockbuster franchises to one-time hits, and was one of the highest-grossing actors in history. As such, he has continued to accumulate great accolades, and perhaps the biggest came in 2003: a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Receiving a star on the Walk of Fame is a rare achievement. Since its inception in 1960, less than 3,000 stars have been awarded. However, some names just couldn’t be left on a plaque, and Harrison Fords is one of them. Additionally, the official Walk of Fames website states that its goal is to maintain the glory of a community whose name means glamor and excitement. There is perhaps no Hollywood actor more synonymous with this mission than Harrison Ford.
Harrison Ford reunites with co-stars to awaken the Force 2015
Fans blew up the internet in 2012 when it was announced that Disney would be developing a new Star Wars movie trilogy. Perhaps the biggest question everyone was asking was whether or not the Old Guard would return to take back the coats they held so long ago.
However, the community was rejoicing when Disney revealed that the three stars of the original trilogy would in fact reunite forStar Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.Harrison Ford joined Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher on an International Comic-Con panel for the film, reuniting the iconic trio for a new generation and delighting millions of Star Wars fans across the globe.
Harrison Ford ends Star Wars career with surprise 2019 cameo
Most fans probably (correctly) assumed that Harrison Fords Star Wars career was over after Han Solo was killed by Kylo Ren in The force awakens. Add to that Ford’s desire to see the character martyred, and it’s no surprise everyone’s favorite ferryman got the ax at the end of the movie. So that marked the end of Han Solo.
Or so everyone thought so.
In fact, Harrison Ford would be returning one last time to the franchise for a cameo appearance inStar Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.Ford’s final on-screen appearance in a galaxy far, far away was like a memory, in which he speaks to Kylo Ren to help him return to the bright side. It’s an emotional moment for fans of the actor and the character, and for Harrison Ford, it allowed him to give Han Solo, his most iconic character of all time, a good start.
For more information on Star Wars, follow Dork Side of the Force.
