Man arrested on suspicion of leaving Molotov cocktails at LA subway station in East Hollywood





A man has been arrested on suspicion of leaving Molotov cocktails at a Los Angeles subway station in East Hollywood after calling 911 and the FBI, officials said on Wednesday. The incident began on July 29, when a man called the FBI saying he was “harassed by several street gangs” and had access to “homemade bombs” that he planned to use. to protect himself and his family, Los Angeles. The commander of the police department, David Kowalski, said at a press conference. The FBI and LAPD have started investigating the call as a potential threat. The next day, Metro security found a grocery bag that smelled of gasoline on the Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard Red Line platform. Inside the bag, they found three glass bottles resembling Molotov cocktails. Police and firefighters responded to the scene, believing the bottles to be viable destructive devices “capable of harming our community and our railways,” the commander said. Authorities were still investigating the homemade incendiary devices when they discovered that an anonymous caller had contacted 911 earlier that evening, claiming to have seen someone place a brown paper bag containing bombs on the platform. Investigators determined the caller was the same man who contacted the FBI, Kowalski said. He has been identified as Frederick Brown, a parolee with a long criminal history who was wanted for a parole violation, according to the LAPD. LAPD displayed this image of replica handguns at a press conference on August 4, 2021. (KTLA) Police found Brown in the Seventh and Alvarado Street neighborhood in central LA on Monday where he was in possession of two replica handguns, according to the LAPD. Brown was arrested and convicted on suspicion of being in possession of a destructive device, a Molotov cocktail. The man later admitted to placing the bottles along the train platform, according to Kowalski. Police said surveillance footage from the metro station also showed him placing the bag on the platform. “The FBI and LAPD have not identified any connection to domestic terrorism, and Brown’s claims that he was targeted by several street gangs could not be substantiated,” the police commander said. Police said the metro station where the devices were left is a vulnerable place, where an explosion could have impacted train tracks and many people who move around the area on a daily basis. “What was inside those bottles was clearly enough to emit some kind of explosion in that area, especially with three different devices containing gasoline,” Kowalski said. Police said the contents of the glass bottles were still being examined. “The case is ongoing, but we have not identified any motives regarding the ideology of domestic terrorism,” Kowalski said. LA Metro in a statement called the incident a “serious threat” and said it was a reminder of the importance of reporting any suspicious activity. We thank and commend the LAPD for working closely with Metro staff and contract security to thwart this serious threat as well as to quickly investigate and apprehend a suspect, ”said a spokesperson for the agency.



