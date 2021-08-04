Reese Witherspoon made a lot of money selling her media group

Reeses piece of cinema biz

Reese’s last name, Witherspoon, could also own a ladle, cake knife, butter spreader and salad fork with the bread she just earned by selling her own media group.

Reeses Hello Sunshine, an entrepreneurial operation specializing in entertainment led by women. Makes movies, produces television, promotes books and book clubs, and has just sold everything to Blackstone. It is a heavy media organization. Also heavy cash. They paid Reese $ 900 million.

Meanwhile, in her spare time, she will be performing opposite Ashton Kutcher in “Your place or mine.” These are friends on different coasts whose lives change after a house swap. Aline Brosh McKenna, who wrote the screenplay for The Devil Wears Prada, wrote this and is directing for the first time.

If the project slips into any movie theater, the bet is that Reese will sell the popcorn as well.

The Vivo movie is also coming up. His all-American message celebrates Cuba.

Gloria Estefan: Lin-Manuel Miranda sent me an email saying he had this role for me. I was so busy that it was impossible. But he sent a demo singing it and I said if the scripts were as good as this song, I’m in it. Stories of lost love and separation. Being Cuban-American is dear to me.

I have been singing since I can speak. Music got me through tough times and was a lifeline for me. It is the language of my heart.

Long live the lively. Netflix starts streaming it on Friday.

Where is Margo going

While blessing the women at this time, let’s add Margo Catsimatidis. Husband John is all over the media. Own grocery stores, oil wells, WABC, baseball clubs, politicians parties, almost ran for mayor but we don’t know about Margo, the slim blonde in the background.

Margo Catsimatidis with husband John Catsimatidis during a fundraiser for mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa in Southampton, New York on May 29, 2021. Dennis A. Clark

Mother from Poland. Russian grandmother. Ukrainian grandfather. Father, an army intelligence officer who found his wife in a concentration camp. By settling in Indianapolis, they were on the threshold of poverty. I was at church six days a week kneeling on the concrete floor until my knees were bleeding. I hoped God would hear me. I thought I would become a nun, says Margo.

At age 9, she took up ballet at school. Finally, the Bolshoi took note. Coming to New York with just $ 100: I know what it’s like to struggle. So poor that I had to look for food. Knee surgery sidelined my career, so I worked 90 hours a week at the Johns supermarket.

Married for over 30 years. Two beautiful adult children. Now, along with her husband John, she organizes charity events for 1,200 people, raises money for Alzheimer’s disease, supports police sports leagues 40,000 needy children a year, hosts an annual party for needy young people five districts.

And I found time to sit down and talk with myself after putting on a designer blouse and jewelry necklace John gave her.

Now listen and hear

Old Stuff I Collected: It was reported on IMDb.com that David Copperfield began his magical career as Davino the Boy Magician … In 1983, Mel Gibson auditioned for the role of Mozart in Amadeus but lost to Tom Hulce … As the child Carly Simon was an unofficial mascot of the Brooklyn Dodgers team … Kim Cattralls’ dad couldn’t watch his daughter on TV a few years ago. years because his remote Canadian region couldn’t get the channel. He went to a local motel. He said he wanted to rent a room for an hour to see his daughter on Sex and the City. They went, Ohhh, we don’t mean it … and said no.

And Cyndi Lauper in The Greatest Music Trivia Book Ever: A bird in flight pooped on my lower lip when I was at a concert. I just wiped it off and continued singing. I considered it a sign of good luck.

New York City Nightlife Queen Amy Sacco on Curing a Hangover: The best is a pepperoni pizza with extra salt. Plus a Coke. This will get you back on track straight away.