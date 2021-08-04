Simone Biles will “cherish” the Tokyo 2020 experience | Entertainment





Simone Biles will “forever cherish” her experience at Tokyo 2020. The 24-year-old U.S. team gymnast concluded her Olympic campaign by winning a bronze medal in the balance beam final on Tuesday (08.03.21) after withdrawing from a number of events due to problems mental health and took to social media to reflect on her time at the Games – in which she also won a silver medal in the team all-around event. Simone captioned an image of the Olympic rings: “Not at all as I imagined or dreamed my second Olympics would be held, but I am fortunate to represent the United States. “I will forever cherish this unique Olympic experience. Thank you all for the endless love and support. I am so grateful to leave Tokyo with 2 more Olympic medals to add to my collection, not too bad! “7 times Olympic medalist (sic).” She added on her Instagram story: “Leaving Tokyo with a full heart”. Simone decided to withdraw from the individual all-around, vault, bars and floor individual finals last week due to mental health issues and sinuosities – causing gymnasts to be disoriented in the air and have was saddened that people thought she had left the events. She told E! Online: “It wasn’t an easy decision so it hurts people to be like: Oh, she quit or she did that” because I worked five years for it, why should I quit ? “ “Like, I’ve been through so much in the last couple of years in the sport, like, I just don’t stop. It’s not what I do. But the girls could see it and I knew it. ‘they would do the job and that’s exactly what they did, so they won the money. “At the end of the day, we’re not just athletes or entertainment, we’re also human and we have real emotions. And sometimes they don’t realize that we have things going on behind the scenes that affect us every day. time we’re going to go out there and compete. “

