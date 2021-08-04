All VALORANT dubbing actors | Sport point

Since the game’s release, many VALUING gamers have become infatuated with the diverse and growing collection of agents. With all of the agents coming from different backgrounds, the people who lent their voices to the characters represent that same diverse heritage.

Here is some information about the voice actor of each agent in VALUING.

Sulfur – Steve Blum

Image via Riot Games

The oldest statesmen on the list of VALUING agents, ex-US soldier Brimstone is voiced by Steve Blum. Steve Blum is one of the most accomplished voice actors of all time, even receiving a Guinness World Record for most video game dubbing credits.

It has hundreds of voiceover credits across games, movies, and shows, dating back as far as the late 1980s. It has appeared in several popular video game franchises, including Halo, Call of Duty, Warcraft, dota, and Ancient scrolls.

Viper – Ashly Burch

Image via Riot Games

The second American agent, the Toxic Controller Viper is voiced by Ashly Burch. Burch has become one of the most recognizable and popular female vocalists in video games over the past decade.

Since 2012, Burch has voiced some of the most iconic characters in video games, including Tiny Tina from the Borders franchise, Aloy de Horizon Zero Dawn, and Chloé Price from Life is strange. She also appeared in Saints Street, Fortnite, and several games inspired by superheroes / comics. She’s set to reprise her roles as Tiny Tina and Aloy in the upcoming Little Tina’s Wonderland and Horizon forbidden to the west, respectively.

Omen – Jason Marnocha

The mysterious and dark omen is voiced by Jason Marnocha. Marnocha is a veteran actor whose deep, growling voice has appeared in many popular anime titles, including A punch, Hunter x hunter, JoJo’s bizarre adventure, and many others.

It’s also a familiar voice for video game fans. He is the voice of the black prince Prince Renathal of World of warcraft and several different characters from Hit.

Astra – Effie Nkrumah

Image via Riot Games

Ghana-born galactic controller Astra is voiced by Effie Nkrumah. Nkrumah is a Ghanaian-Australian artist who works in poetry, comedy, dance and several other art forms that deal with darkness, builds of race and the diaspora.

VALUING Creative director David Notthingham announced in March that Nkrumah would give voice to Astra and she did so remotely from Accra, Ghana.

Phoenix – Afolabi Alli

Image via Riot Games

Britain’s favorite hothead, fiery London duelist Phoenix is ​​voiced by Afolabi Alli. Not traditionally a voice actor, Alli comes from the world of theater, having performed in numerous plays produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company in London, including Macbeth, Romeo and Juliet, and The Merry Wives of Windsor.

Alli acquired a voice agent and started doing voice work on the side while playing in the theater and wasn’t even really aware of what he was auditioning for until he got the callback from Riot Games. , according to an interview. with Dexerto.

Jett – Shannon Arrum Williams

Image via Riot Games

The high-flying Jett is voiced by Shannon Arrum Williams. Known as Shannon, she is an Anglo-Korean singer who first appeared on the South Korean TV show. Star king. She has since released two EPs and several singles in recent years.

Since its appearance in VALUING like Jett, Shannon started broadcasting on Twitch, now with over 250,000 subscribers.

Reyna – Karina Altamirano

Image via Riot Games.

Soul Eater Reyna is voiced by Karina Altamirano. Altamirano has performed as a Spanish voice actor for many top shows including A piece, Dragon ball, and many others. She also voices Reyna in the Latin American version of VALUING.

Raze – Caroline Ravassa

Image via Riot Games

The explosive Brazilian duelist Raze is voiced by Carolina Ravassa. Originally from Colombia, Ravassa is an accomplished actress and voice actor, appearing in various shows and short films over the years including Mr. Robot.

His most notable presence in video games is his performance as the hero Sombra of Monitoring. She has also appeared in games like Grand Theft Auto V, Marvel Avengers, and Cyberpunk 2077.

Yoru – Daisuke Takahashi

Image via Riot Games

Heartbreaking Japanese native Yoru is voiced by Daisuke Takahashi. Not to be confused with Daisuke Takahashi the Olympic figure skater, Daisuke Takahashi the voice actor has voiced characters in Devilman: Crybaby and Kuruko’s basketball. He is also in the Netflix miniseries The forest of love: deep cut.

In video games, he has voiced characters in Final Fantasy XV: comrades and Resident Evil 2.

Owl – Aaron Vodovoz

Image via Riot Games

The Russian reconnaissance specialist is voiced by Aaron Vodovoz. Born in the UK to Russian parents, Vodovoz is an accomplished actor who has appeared in several different shows and films over the past decade.

While he doesn’t have any other video game credits, he is expected to appear in an upcoming biopic on the game’s development and release. Tetris. The film, named Tetris, stars Taron Egerton, who says he “will reflect a tone similar to Social network. Speaking of Egerton, Vodovoz is also expected to appear in the previous film of the Kingsman film series starring Egerton.

Violation – David Menkin

Image via Riot Games

The Swedish master of Flash Breach is voiced by David Menkin. Menkin is a Norwegian film, television and voice actor who has spent years dubbing for iconic children’s shows and films like Bob the Builder and Thomas and his friends (Thomas the Tank Engine). He has also appeared in several acclaimed action films, such as Dark zero thirty and The UNCLE man

Menkin is also a familiar face in video game dubbing. He is the voice of Preston Marlowe from Battlefield: bad company series, as well as Captain Joseph Brady of Battlefield 3. Menkin also appeared in Horizon Zero Dawn, World of warcraft, and other games.

Skye – Miranda O’Hare

Image via Riot Games

The Australian research sensation is voiced by Miranda O’Hare. O’Hare is an Australian actress / writer who has appeared in numerous shorts and TV series over the past decade. She started acting as an actress at age 12 and graduated from the University of Sydney with an undergraduate degree in writing.

Its appearance in VALUING as Skye is only his second voice acting role in a video game, having previously played a different kind of agent as a melee-only Hybrid Zephyr. XCOM: Chimera Squad.

KAY / O – Gabe Kunda

Image via Riot Games

The suppressive robot agent known as KAY / O is voiced by Gabe Kunda. Kunda is a Texas born actor and voice actor with credits in several popular anime titles, such as My Hero Academia, Attack On Titan, One Piece, Fairy Tail, and others. He also did a great deal of promotional voiceover work.

He has appeared in a few video games before VALUING, including Far Cry 5, Legend of Heroes: The Tracks of Cold Steel IV, and The orcs must die! 3.

Killjoy – Eva Feiler

Image via Riot Games

German engineering master Killjoy is voiced by Eva Feiler. Feiler has appeared in several notable British television series, such as The Archers, Father Brown, and the hit Netflix series The crown as a young Margaret Thatcher. She also has some theater credits in performances of Shakespearean plays. Othello and The merchant of Venice.

Cypher – Nabil Elouahabi

Image via Riot Games

The ultimate intelligence agent from Morocco, Cypher is voiced by Nabil Elouahabi. Elouahabi is an Anglo-Moroccan actor who has been performing for over two decades. Her breakthrough came in 2003, landing a role in the iconic and long-running British soap opera EastEnders, where he played Tariq Larousi for two years, appearing in 165 episodes.

Apart from several other roles in film and television, Elouahabi voiced several characters in Dragon Age: Inquisition.

Sage – Naomi Yang |

Image via Riot Games

The protector of Chinese origin Sage is voiced by Naomi Yang. Yang is a Beijing-born actress who grew up in Manchester, England, and made her acting debut in the 2014 film. Cadenced under the name of Naomi Christie. She has appeared in many other TV series and miniseries since then, including March and Brave New World.