“Jeopardy” Host: Mike Richards in negotiations for a permanent role

For a long time “Jeopardy!” Host Alex Trebek passed away last November, with many wondering who would take the reins as permanent host. Several different guests have taken on host duties in recent months, including controversial picks like Dr Sanjay Gupta and Ken Jennings, whose past ableist tweets resurfaced when his temporary gig was announced.

In the news exclusive to Variety, the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, is considered the frontrunner to return to work permanently. Richards joined the show last year as an EP and, according to the report, impressed production studio Sony Pictures, with their knowledge of the game and the way they broadcast.

Before working at “Jeopardy!” Richards hosted the game shows “Divided” and “The Pyramid” for Sony’s GSN channel. He also previously hosted “High School Reunion” and “Beauty and the Geek” and sold the cover of “Let’s Make a Deal” to CBS. He has produced over 4,000 hours of game show programming during his career.

A Sony spokesperson said other candidates are being considered and will not discuss whether Richards is in the running. The move will certainly disappoint those who were hoping “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton would take on the role.

Earlier this year, a petition gained ground asking Burton to run “Jeopardy.” The petition has garnered over 230,000 signatures and the support of TV stars such as Dick Van Dyke on social media. Burton said in an interview with IndieWire in April that the groundswell shows support from the fan base that they would be willing to go to a website and take the time to sign their name.

“It confirms to me what I believe in myself, I think I’m the best person for the job,” Burton said. “I can’t think of anyone, and I tried, [that] I would be okay with having the job next to me.

It is not the ego that speaks. Burton has a love and reverence for the series, until he won an edition of “Celebrity Jeopardy” in 1995. Burton once said The New York Times that “for a black man, occupying this podium is important”. “Danger!” introduced Burton as a guest host July 26-30.

