Highest Paid Actors on TV as Angela Bassett Becomes Highest Paid Actress of Color

Angela Bassett received a big pay raise for the fifth season of the Fox show 9-1-1. The actress would make $ 450,000 from each episode, which, according to Deadline may be the highest salary ever for an actress of color in a drama series. He is also in the top salary bracket for television actors in general, which means that the What does love have to do with it and Black Panther the actress is now sitting among real high-rollers.

Here we take a look at some of the highest paid actors in the history of the small screen.

The cast of Friends

Apple TV +’s Jennifer Aniston’s salary is huge (more details below), but she was already one of the highest-paid TV actresses 20 years ago, with her five Friends co-stars.

According to Variety, the sitcom’s six main cast – Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer – were each paid $ 750,000 per episode in 2001.

The following year, that amount was increased to $ 1 million each for a 22-episode series.

The six returned to Friends ready for a reunion episode that aired on HBO Max in May of this year. They were paid at least $ 2.5 million each for the 100-minute special.

Kaley cuoco

The Big Bang Theory the actors were all fairly well paid by the end of the longtime CBS sitcom – and Kaley Cuoco was on one of the top echelons.

His salary in 2018 was $ 24.5 million for a season, according to Forbes. It would be about $ 1 million less than his co-stars Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki, but $ 1 million more than series regulars Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar.

Cuoco and his male co-stars were said to have suffered pay cuts to raise the wages of Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik, both of whom joined the show a little later and were receiving significantly lower wages.

Cuoco is now the star and producer of The stewardess on HBO Max, so he’s likely to earn big salaries for both of these jobs.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

Apple TV + would pay Aniston and Reese Witherspoon $ 2 million each for each episode of The morning show.

It’s a big sum for television, but Witherspoon asked why his salary seems to bother people.

In a December 2019 interview with Hollywood journalist, Witherspoon neither confirmed nor denied the amount, but wondered why so many reports seemed to cling to it.

She said: “There seemed to be a resentment, like we weren’t worth it or that it was embarrassing, and I thought, ‘Why is that embarrassing?

“I guarantee you these companies are really smart, and if they are willing to pay us, they do it for a reason. They’ve probably had a lot of lawyers and business people who decided on that number because they knew they were going to do more than that in return. “

“Does it bother people when Kobe Bryant or LeBron James do their contract?

Kelsey Grammer

Kelsey Grammer starred in one of the most successful sitcoms of all time, Frasier, for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004.

The character of Dr. Frasier Crane began as a love interest for Diane in Cheers, but the spin-off has taken on a life of its own and is even being rebooted for Paramount +.

According to Variety, Grammer renegotiated his Frasier salary in 2001. For the last two seasons of the show, he was paid $ 1.6 million per episode, making him the highest-paid television actor in history.

His salary for the restart was not disclosed.

Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo is one of the longest-serving TV stars, having played Meredith Gray in Grey’s Anatomy since the show started in 2005.

According to Forbes, Pompeo made $ 550,000 per episode in 2020. She also takes a share of syndication profits of around $ 6 million per year.

Pompeo is one of three actors who have been on the show as a core cast member from the start, along with Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr.

Other big names who have appeared in the series include Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh, and Katherine Heigl.

Sofia vergara

Sofia Vergara was named the highest-paid woman in show business by Forbes in 2020, winning $ 43 million for his work on Modern family and as a judge of America has talent, as well as for its numerous licensing and sponsorship contracts.

She beat movie stars such as Angelina Jolie and Gal Gadot to No. 1, in a year dominated by “paydays on the small screen” during the pandemic, according to Forbes.

Vergara had previously dominated the Forbes list of the highest paid TV actresses for seven consecutive years. In 2018, she earned almost double the amount paid to Cuoco, who was in second place.