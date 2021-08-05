FX reveals ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ trailer





FX and 20th Television released the first trailer for “Impeachment: American Crime Story”, which premiered on FX on September 7th at 10pm. This third installment of the “American Crime Story” franchise is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book “A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President” and will tell the story of the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998 and his infamous affair with Monica Lewinsky, then an intern at the White House. Clive Owen plays Clinton, while Beanie Feldstein plays Lewinsky. The trailer only shows the back of Feldstein’s Lewinsky, as she walks through the White House to meet Clinton with a gift in hand. As she walks into the Oval Office, we hear Clinton’s secretary say, “Mr. President, Mrs. Lewinsky is here to see you. Before Owen, as Clinton, can roll over in his chair, the trailer turns black. The cast also includes Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge and Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter. “Impeachment: American Crime Story” is produced by Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, Hannah Fidell, Paulson and Sarah Burgess, who also writes the season. Lewinsky is the producer of the series. The September premiere comes after several detours and delays – the season was first announced in 2017 after Murphy opted for the rights to Toobin’s book but was scrapped in 2018. Development resumed in 2019 when Lewinsky took over agreed to join the project. A premiere scheduled for September 2020, which aroused criticism about the proximity of the 2020 presidential election, was delayed due to Murphy’s timeline, and then again due to the pandemic. In the fall of 2020, production stopped shortly after it started due to positive COVID-19 cases on the set. The date of the first update was announced in June. Watch the trailer below.

