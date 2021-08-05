



In a brand new campaign, Borosil – India’s leading consumer goods brand and BBH have collaborated on the iconic Borosil Vision Glass – a versatile glassware series that enjoys cult status. the ‘Life Ke Har Din Ke Liye‘presents the unique advantages of the Borosil Vision range by following the journey of the protagonist’ Raghu ‘from his childhood to his teenage years, to adulthood, to old age. The film highlights the classic Borosil Vision Glass with its elegant and well-known silhouette. Composed of 100% borosilicate, glass is resistant to extreme temperatures, chemically inert and resistant to mechanical impact, making it versatile and durable. Plus, unlike regular glassware made from soda lime, Vision glass maintains its clarity with repeated use. The film is set on a hummable track which gives it a retro feel. Stakeholders of the GAMEXX Awards 2021 will share their learning and experiences about the gaming industry in India … – Thursday 12 August 2021 – SUBSCRIBE NOW Speaking of the countryside, Barnali Shankar, Senior General Manager, Marketing, Consumer Products, Borosil Limiteda said, “The goal of the campaign was to highlight the versatility of the iconic ‘vision glasses’ and how they have stood the test of time. Glasses remain as popular and relevant in everyday life today as they were 40 years ago when they were launched. I think BBH, through the script, was able to convey this point to customers of all generations in a very memorable and poignant way. Nivedita Agashe, Creative Director, BBH India, added, “In telling the story of Raghu’s life, we were able to take our hat off to the classic design of Borosil Vision glass, first launched in 1970. In addition to showcasing the much loved and recognized design, the history has also allowed us to effortlessly focus on key range benefits such as multifunctionality and durability. “ Credits Client: Borosil India Agency: BBH India CCO and CEO, BBH India and PWW India Russell Barrett CEO, BBH India and PWW India: Subhash Kamath Managing Director, BBH India: Arvind Krishnan Chief Strategy Officer and Managing Director, BBH-PWW India: Sanjay Sharma Creative team: Nivedita Agashe, Jugal Joseph, Akshay Keluskar Production Manager (Agency): Rahul Kulkarni Sales team: Chetan Mane, Akshaya Gangan, Karishma Atmarmni Production House: The Magic Box Producer: Mayur Patel & Srikanth Kumar Director: Siva Romero Iyer DoP: Rio Samantha Music and voice: Raajeev V Bhalla Associate producer: Neeraj Saini LP: Jabir Hussein Production Controller & Product SFX – Aftab Ahmed Khan Art: Rinku (Curing) Publisher: Tushar Shivan Colorist: Swapnil Patole – Famous Studios Online: Sagar Kadam – Prime Focus Sound engineer: Carl Nazareth – Tune Inn Voice-over: Pooja Khemani Position Supervisor: Swapnil Katale

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adgully.com/borosil-s-campaign-conceptualized-by-bbh-will-give-you-retro-bollywood-feels-106472.html

