First Look at the Post-Name Emmy Landscape – The Hollywood Reporter





PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, gathered by Hollywood journalistaward columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrived at this ranking based on consultations with voters and strategists, analysis of marketing and advertising campaigns, results of awards leading up to the Emmys, and history of the Emmys itself. * BEST DRAMATIC SERIES * Planned finishing order

The crown (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

The Mandalorian (Disney +)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

It’s us (NBC)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

The boys (main video) * BEST COMEDY SERIES * Planned finishing order

Ted lasso (Apple TV +)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Kominsky method (Netflix)

The stewardess (HBO Max)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Blackish (ABC)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Emilie in Paris (Netflix) * BEST LIMITED SERIES OR ANTHOLOGY * Planned finishing order

WandaVision (Disney +)

Easttown mare (HBO)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

I can destroy you (HBO) * BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES * Planned finishing order

Last week tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Conan (TBS) – podcast (Conan O’Brien)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) – podcast (Stephen Colbert)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) – podcast (Trevor Noah)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) – podcast (Jimmy Kimmel) * BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES * Planned finishing order

Saturday Night Live (NBC) – podcast (Lorne Michaels)

A black lady sketch show (HBO) – podcast (Robin Thede) * BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-REGISTERED) * Planned finishing order

Hamilton (Disney +) – podcast (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

Bo Burnham: inside (Netflix) – Podcast (Bo Burnham)

8:46 – Dave Chapelle (Netflix)

David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

Friends: Reunion (HBO Max)

A special from the west wing to enjoy when we all vote (HBO Max) * BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE) * Planned finishing order

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show with The Weeknd (CBS)

Stephen Colbert’s 2020 Election Night: Democracy’s Last Struggle to Rebuild America Better Again in 2020 (Show time)

The Oscars (ABC)

Celebrating America – A Special Opening Night (ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC and PBS) * BEST TV MOVIE * Planned finishing order

Sylvie’s love (Amazon)

Uncle Franck (Amazon)

Oslo (HBO)

Robin Roberts presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas in the square (Netflix) – podcast (Dolly Parton) * BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NON-FICTIONAL SERIES * Planned finishing order

Allen vs. Farrow (HBO) – podcast (Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering)

Imagine it’s a city (Netflix) – podcast (Fran Lebowitz)

City so real (NatGeo)

Secrets of the whales (Disney +)

American masters (PBS) * BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NON-FICTION SPECIAL * Planned finishing order

Coach Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) (FX)

The social dilemma (Netflix)

The Bee Gees: How to mend a broken heart (HBO)

Tina (HBO)

Boys state (Apple TV +) * BEST HOSTED OR SPECIAL NON-FICTIONAL SERIES * Planned finishing order

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special (CBS) – podcast (Oprah Winfrey)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix) – podcast (David Letterman)

Stanley Tucci: In Search of Italy (CNN)

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Vice (Show time) * EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN THE DIRECTION OF DOCUMENTARY FILMS * Planned finishing order

Welcome to Chechnya (HBO)

Dick Johnson is dead (Netflix)

76 days (Pluto) * BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM * Planned finishing order

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) – podcast (RuPaul)

Fantastic race (CBS)

The voice (NBC)

I have arrived! (Netflix)

Top chef (Well done) * BEST STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM * Planned finishing order

strange eye (Netflix)

Shark aquarium (ABC) – podcast (Mark Cuban)

Running in the wild with Bear Grylls (Nat Geo)

Ownership Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV)

Antiques roadshow (PBS) * BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM * Planned finishing order

To become (Disney +)

Sell ​​the sunset (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1) – podcast (RuPaul)

Indian matchmaking (Netflix)

Under the bridge (Well done) * BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMATIC SERIES * Planned finishing order

Josh O’Connor (The crown)

Billy Porter (Pose) – Podcast

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Sterling K. Brown (It’s us) – Podcast

Matthieu Rhys (Perry mason) * BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES * Planned finishing order

Mr. J. Rodriguez (Pose)

Emma Corrin (The crown)

Olivia Colman (The crown) – Podcast

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) – Podcast

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Uzo Aduba (Processing) * BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES * Planned finishing order

Michael Kenneth Williams (Lovecraft Country)

Tobias Menzies (The crown)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

John Lithgow (Perry mason)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) – Podcast

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

OT Fagbenlé (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chris Sullivan (It’s us) * BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES * Planned finishing order

Gillian Anderson (The crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country) – Podcast

Emerald Fennell (The crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale) * BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES * Planned finishing order

Jason Sudeikis (Ted lasso)

Kenan Thompson (COM)Kenan) – Podcast

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky method)

Anthony Anderson (Blackish)

William H. Macy (Shameless) * BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES * Planned finishing order

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kaley Cuoco (The stewardess)

Aidy Bryant (Acute) – Podcast

Tracee Ellis Ross (blackish) – Podcast

Allison Janney (Mum) – Podcast * BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES * Planned finishing order

Kenan Thompson (COM)Saturday Night Live) – Podcast

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky method)

Carl Clemons Hopkins (Hacks)

Jeremy Swift (Ted lasso)

Brett Goldstein (Ted lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted lasso) * BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES * Planned finishing order

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted lasso)

Juno Temple (Ted lasso)

Rosie Perez (The stewardess)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live) * BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE * Planned finishing order

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The defeat) – Podcast

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) – Podcast

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton) – Podcast * BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE * Planned finishing order

Kate Winslet (Easttown mare) – Podcast

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) – Podcast

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) – Podcast

Michaela Coel (I can destroy you)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha) * BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE * Planned finishing order

Evan Peters (Easttown mare)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

Antoine Ramos (Hamilton)

Paapa Essiedu (I can destroy you)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit) * BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE * Planned finishing order

Catherine Hahn (WandaVision)

Jean Smart (Easttown mare)

Julianne Nicholson (Easttown mare)

Philippe Soo (Hamilton)

Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)

