Jury to hear about illegal marriage to underage Aaliyah

One of Kelly’s attorneys, Nicole Blank Becker, objected that discussing aspects of the marriage episode in front of the jury may be “more prejudicial than probative,” the standard for admitting evidence at trial or not. The judge said she would follow set rules about what is admissible.

“Obviously with all of these things I’m not going to allow hearsay,” she said.

The marriage issue is one of a dozen allegations and potential witnesses that prosecutors asked Tuesday to raise during Kelly’s trial, which is due to begin jury selection in Brooklyn’s eastern New York district on Monday.

During the hearing, Donnelly reviewed prosecutors’ wishlist they want to present to the jury like other suspected caseswhere Kelly is accused of sexually or physically assaulting people, although Kelly is not charged with crimes in connection with these cases.

Instead, prosecutors will present them as “other acts” of Kelly’s alleged criminal behavior, intended to support their case on the crimes he was charged with in July 2019.

The uncharged acts are directly and inextricably linked to the evidence of the crimes charged, prosecutors argued in their petition.

The crimes charged involve six women (two were girls at the time), and include child pornography, kidnapping, obstruction of justice, sex trafficking and racketeering for the sexual exploitation of children.

Prosecutors accuse Kelly of running a “criminal enterprise” of managers, bodyguards and other employees, who allegedly helped Kelly recruit women and underage girls for sex and pornography, and cross borders state for this purpose.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him.

The accusers of the indicted crimes have not been publicly identified, although Blank Beckersaid Aaliyah is Jane Doe # 1 in the case and the prosecution’s description of Jane Doe # 1 matches her.

Female accusers who testify will only be called by their first names in court, the judge said.

According to the hearing transcript, theAssociated pressand Blank Becker, the judge ruled primarily for prosecutors, but said some evidence will be excluded because it is too similar to other parts of the case to show Kelly is racketeering against women and girls he could abuse.

Donnelly said she would generally not allow questions to reveal whether any of the women have undergone mental health treatment. She said she would not allow jurors to learn that a witness had worked as an exotic dancer years after she said she was abused.