CCS will not use COTA for school transportation

Schools in the city of Columbus will not be using COTA to transport high school students during the 2021-2022 school year.

Transportation administrators spoke to the Columbus Board of Education in June and recommended that high school students use COTA to get to and from school for the upcoming school year, with kindergarten to grade 8 students continuing to use the yellow buses.

The proposal followed a shortage of bus drivers facing school districts across the country, including schools in the city of Columbus. The district has reported 612 active bus drivers who are expected to cover around 704 school bus routes in addition to calls.

The district did not follow up on the proposal at the time. Alternative solutions were announced at a meeting of the Columbus Education Council on August 3.

CCS will recruit new drivers and interns and contract suppliers for certain special education bus and van routes. The district will also make changes to its bus routes by contracting a Massachusetts-based technology and consulting company, Dynamic IdeasRouting, for $ 326,860 to develop more efficient routing solutions.

The district has 583 active bus drivers and 25 more were approved at the board meeting on Tuesday. The district has conducted more than 180 interviews for trainee drivers and more than 140 have moved on to the next phase of training, said Dr. Talisa Dixon, superintendent and CEO of CCS.

She said a volunteer CDL course was held two evenings a week to help potential drivers get their licenses as well.

Earlier this summer, Columbus City Schools sent out opt-out surveys to families of students eligible for transportation, 256 of which identified another way for their students to get to school.

The district has sent a similar survey to charter and non-public schools and student families who are also eligible for transportation provided by CCS, under Ohio law.

