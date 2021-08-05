Connect with us

Every MCU actor confirmed for Marvel’s What If …? Voice distribution

Over 50 actors will reprise their MCU roles in What If …? Here’s a who’s who, broken down by franchise.

The debut of Marvel Studios’ first animated series,What if…?, is imminent. While fans know that several actors will reprise their roles in the various realities of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which What if…? will have alternative positions, exactly who will lend their talents was not exactly clear until recently.

A press release clarified who will be voicing their MCU characters in What if…?While the actors love Tom holland will be missed, it’s still an impressive collection of talent from all corners of the MCU. Here’s a full list, curated by the franchise they’re most associated with.


The ant Man

Paul Rudd returns to voice Scott Lang / Ant-Man and will be joined by Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp and Michael Douglas as his father, Ant-Man Hank Pym. David Dastmalchian will reprise the role of Lang’s friend and colleague at X-Con Securities, hacker Kurt.

The Avengers

avengers infinity war 2018

There are an impressive number of characters returning from Avengers movies.

Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo will return as powers of the Avengers, Thor and Hulk. Ahead of his turn in the live-action Hawkeye series on Disney +, Jeremy Renner will voice the Avengers resident archer. While Elizabeth Olsen will not come across as her better half, Paul Bettany will be voicing the vision. Avengers’ SHIELD allies Phil Coulson, Maria Hill and Nick Fury will also be voiced by Clark Gregg, Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson.

The heroes of the Avengers the films will not be the only ones represented in What if…?’voice of s. Carrie Coon and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor will return as the tragic couple from The Black Order, Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive. More importantly for many fans, Josh Brolin will return to voice his boss, Thanos.

Black Panther

black Panther

Chadwick Boseman’s final appearances as T’Challa – in a story where Prince Wakandan becomes Star-Lord instead of Black Panther – will take place inWhat if…? Boseman will be joined by several members of the Black Panther to throw. Above all, Michael B. Jordan will reprise his role as Erik Killmonger. Killmonger’s temporary ally Ulysses Klaue will again be voiced by Andy Serkis.

Some of T’Challa’s allies will also appear. Danai Gurira will appear as Dora Milaje, General Okoye. T’Challa’s parents, Queen Ramonda and King T’Chaka, will be voiced by Angela Bassett and John Kani.

Captain America / Agent Carter

Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter has been prominent in What if…?promotion, as she will have a recurring role as British captain. There are many othersCaptain America former students resuming their roles.

Back from The first avenger areDominic Cooper (Howard Stark), Neal McDonough (Dum Dum Dugan), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Stanley Tucci (Abraham Erskine) and Toby Jones (Arnim Zola). Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter), Frank Grillo (Crossbones) and Georges St-Pierre (Batroc) will reprise the roles they are originally from The Winter Soldier. Bradley Whitford will even appear as Agent John Flynn from the Agent Carter Short One-Shot.

Doctor strange

Benedict Cumberbatch will voice Doctor Strange in What if…?He will be joined by Wong from Benedict Wong, Christine Palmer from Rachel McAdams and Ancient One from Tilda Swinton.

guardians of the galaxy

Although none of the founding Guardians will reprise their roles, there are many actors in the guardians of the galaxymovies appearing in What if…?Back from the first Guardians areKaren Gillan (Nebula), Michael Rooker (Yondu), Benicio del Toro (The Collector), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Ophelia Lovibond (Carina) and Sean Gunn (Kraglin). Kurt Russell (Ego) and Chris Sullivan (Taserface) will reprise their roles as guardians of the galaxyFlight. 2Seth Green will also provide the voice of Howard the Duck, who has appeared in both. Guardians movie theater.

Iron Man

wounded-war-machine

The Iron Man franchise is not strongly represented in What if…? Before his appearance in Armor wars, Don Cheadle will be the voice of War Machine. Also taking up their roles from the Iron Mantrilogy are Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan) and Leslie Bibb (Christine Everhart).

Thor

Thor Ragnarok Avengers 2017

Many of the major players in the Thor the trilogy will appear in What if…?Tom Hiddleston, who will return as Loki, will join Hemsworth as Thor. Before she used Mjolnir in Thor: Love and Thunder, Natalie Portman will be the voice of Jane Foster. Jaimie Alexander will follow her appearance on Loki by providing the voice of Sif. Also appearing in What if…? are Jeff Goldblum (The Grandmaster), Clancy Brown (Surtur), Kat Dennings (Darcy), Rachel House (Topaz) and Taika Waititi (Korg).

