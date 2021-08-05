Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott to star in ‘Yellowstone’ 1883 ‘prequel – The Hollywood Reporter





Paramount + is doing everything to get started Yellowstone prequel 1883. The ViacomCBS-backed streamer chose Sam Elliott, Faith Hill, and Tim McGraw in the prequel to the Paramount Network drama starring Kevin Costner. Jumped straight to the series in February as creator Taylor Sheridan signed a new global nine-figure deal with ViacomCBS, 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a westward journey across the Great Plains to the last stronghold of wild America. It’s an austere account of Western expansion and an intense study of a family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana. Elliott will play Shea Brennan, a tough cowboy with immense sadness in his past. He has the Herculean task of leading a group from Texas to Montana, and he doesn’t suffer fools. McGraw and Hill will play James and Margaret Dutton, respectively the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family. “It all starts with writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer,” Elliott said. “I think the western genre clearly speaks to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, of man against nature and of man against himself. It’s all there in 1883, and I’m honored to be a part of it. Sheridan exec produces alongside John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari. The series’ first promo aired earlier this year as a Super Bowl commercial, if that indicates how much Paramount + wants to turn Yellowstone franchise for Paramount +. “Yellowstone is a hit show with tens of millions of fans – featuring 1883, we take these fans back to the origin story and in doing so, transform the Yellowstone world into a globally successful franchise to fuel the growth of Paramount +, ”said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group. “We are delighted to have Sam, Tim and Faith as the stars of Taylor Sheridan’s new series exclusively for Paramount + worldwide.” Grammy-winning McGraw’s previous acting credits include Friday night lights and The blind side. He is replaced by Scott Siman of CAA and Em.co. Five-time Grammy winner Hill recently starred in an independent feature film Dixieland. She’s with CAA and Jason Owen from Sandbox Entertainment. “It really is a dream job,” said Tim McGraw. “Taylor has found a storytelling way that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are great characters and it’s so exciting to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up on horseback you think of dream jobs like this and I’m so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew. “This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Faith Hill. “The Duttons are a great family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character as Margaret Dutton to life. I am touched and honored to work with Taylor and her entire team. Elliott is an Oscar nominated actor whose credits include A Star is Born, The Big Lebowski, Tombstone and televisions The ranch, justified and coming from Peacock Mac Gruber update. He’s with Gersh and Berwick & Kovacik. “It all starts with writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer,” Elliott said. “I think the western genre clearly speaks to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, of man against nature and of man against himself. Everything is there, in 1883, and I am honored to be a part of it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/tim-mcgraw-faith-hill-sam-elliott-yellowstone-prequel-1883-1234992866/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos