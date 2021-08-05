Jeopardy! : Will Mike Richards replace Alex Trebek as host?





After seven months of testing with 16 guest hosts, Jeopardy! is about to choose the successor to Alex Trebeks. According to an exclusive report by Variety Released on Wednesday, Mike Richards is in advanced negotiations with Sony Pictures Television to become the permanent host of the quizzes. Richards who is the executive producer of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! was the second person to fill as a guest host, after Jeopardy! Greatest champion of all time Ken Jennings, six week race. Although a Sony Pictures representative said Variety that discussions continue with several potential candidates, Variety reported that Richards is the frontrunner for the post. Deadline reported that Sony Pictures Television will likely make an official announcement in the coming days. Richards served as Jeopardy! guest host for two weeks, replacing a bit at the last minute as Jennings had to step down due to her obligations with the game show The Chase, a show that also features Jeopardy! giants James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter, the Deseret News reported. I had no idea I was going to do this for three days, so I hadn’t prepared to host as I know the other hosts, said Richards. United States today at the time. So there was just a lot to unpack. Also, I only owned one costume so there was a bit of scrambling there. Stepping into the role, Richards often paid tribute to Trebek, who helmed Jeopardy! for 36 years. As you can imagine, this year has been very difficult here. But we chose to celebrate our hero, Alex Trebek, said Richards during his second episode as a host. Working with Alex was even better than you could have imagined. His intensity for this show, his humor, his kindness, but above all, his love for his wife, Jean, and his children. He was everything you could hope for and more. He was one of my idols, and I will work every day to try to live up to the example he set. Richards’ time as a guest host has been fairly well received by viewers in terms of rating, he ranks second among all guest hosts. The first is Jennings, who averaged 10.3 million viewers in the first week as a host, the second this season behind Trebeks last week, the Deseret News reported. Jennings, who is a consultant producer for Jeopardy! this season, said earlier this year that he hoped for another chance to host, the Deseret News reported. Richards also said United States today that Jennings was absolutely considered for the full time gig. A number of guest guests ranging from Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik to LeVar Burton to NFL star Aaron Rodgers have expressed interest in becoming Trebeks’ permanent replacement. Currently, financial journalist David Faber is the guest host of Jeopardy! until August 6. Sports presenter Joe Buck will then conclude the 37th season as the final guest host from August 9-13. Since Trebeks’ death from pancreatic cancer in November 2020, Richards has insisted the show won’t be making the decision to replace Trebek lightly. Let’s make sure we have someone we will feel even better with in a decade than this year, he said. United States today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deseret.com/2021/8/4/22610429/jeopardy-host-decision-will-mike-richards-replace-alex-trebek The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos