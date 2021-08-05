‘Bachelorette’ fans are convinced that Greg rigged his fight with Katie





Things might not be so rosy behind the scenes on “The Bachelorette”. Fans are convinced that aspiring actor Greg Grippo directed his dramatic fight with “Bachelorette” star Katie Thurston so he could quit the show and show off his acting skills. “My theory: Greg went further than he expected / wanted and hit the eject button very quickly,” one person said. theorized in an article on social media this week. “And this shit is fake. This is his audition for the rest of his career. I knew there was something wrong with this guy from day one, ”said another tweeted. Katie Thurston was left in tears after her fight with Greg Grippo. Youtube “Greg Grippo joins the ranks of legends after tonight’s #bachelorette performance,” a fan OK. “I should have known Greg was a master manipulator because the shit I just watched where Greg broke up with Katie like he turned her on like that was fucked up,” a fan OK. “His actor sofa [sic] was paid a high price and worked with talents such as Michael B. Jordan and Tom Holland. Well done Greg Grippo! Exit to the left of the second floor. another said. Grippo was the favorite for Season 17. Youtube Even a self-proclaimed “expert” weighed in, writing”, I knew #greggrippo was acting after his terrible monologue. I’m a casting director and have seen hundreds of actors lead their way through a monologue. He was pretending. And is also ab-h. Others have sided with Grippo and believe Thurston is wrong. “I don’t understand how Greg is described as the bad guy when he literally poured his heart out into Katie and was only looking for genuine acknowledgment of her feelings instead of hearing, ‘I love LOOKING at you,’ someone tweeted. Thurston was later seen crying on the bathroom floor. Youtube Another accepted, writing, “I think #greggrippo was trying to say he didn’t want any answers from her regarding the SHOW. He wanted her to talk about how she viewed him in her life. Ex: instead of ‘you are my # 1 ”say My feelings for you are so strong and I think our marriage would be wonderful. However, this is not the first time that allegations of Greg’s insincerity have come to light. A source told the Sun in June that the candidate, who claims to work in sales marketing, was actually an actor and only on the show “Seeking Fame” and not Love. He’s absolutely lying about his career and his intentions on the show. He always wanted to pursue a career in front of the camera, the source said. Thurston also published an article on gas lighting after their fight. ABC via Getty Images Grippo, 28, caused chaos in this week’s episode of “The Bachelorette” when he abruptly left the show after the all-important dates in his hometown. He and Thurston, 30, got into a fight after he told her he loved her and she didn’t respond. Thurston later appeared to suggest that Grippo had lit it with gas.

