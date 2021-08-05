Pamela Anderson sells Malibu mansion for $ 11.8 million: photos





To relocate! Pamela Anderson sold his Malibu home for $ 11.8 million after owning the mansion for over 20 years. Us weekly confirms that the 54-year-old Baywatch Alumni real estate agent Tomer Fridman of Compass closed the sale on Tuesday, August 3. The California residence has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, with the entire home totaling 2,752 square feet. Anderson bought the property in December 2000 for $ 1.8 million, meaning it made a profit of $ 10 million. However, she did not get the listing price of $ 14.9 million. Loren kreiss, CEO and Creative Director of luxury furniture company Kreiss, purchased the mansion. Sandro Dazzan of the Agency oversaw the case as an agent. The contemporary style home was built in 1959 and features a formal open plan living room, gourmet kitchen, wooden floating staircase, private balcony, retractable sunroof, swimming pool with wet bar, exclusive beach access and a attached garage. The guest house has a living room on the ground floor, a fireplace and a bedroom with an en suite bathroom with a fireplace and a hot tub. Andersons’ relocation comes seven months after she secretly married her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst. The couple got married on Christmas Eve in the backyard of their Vancouver Island home in Canada, where they met at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. They read the traditional greetings, while a local pastor presided over the ceremony. The actress confirmed the wedding in January, sharing photos of the wedding with the Daily mail. I’m exactly where I need to be in the arms of a man who truly loves me, she exclaimed at the time. Anderson said the couple were going naturally and revealed their families gave their blessing before the nuptials. I got married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago. This is where my parents got married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle, she said. I think this romantic property has a lot of healing energy. I am at peace here. It’s a large property, but a few passing by could see the fairytale dress with Princess Diana’s long veil trailing through the mud. Paradise. Anderson was previously married to Tommy lee from 1995 to 1998, Kid rock from 2006 to 2007 and Rick salomon from 2007 to 2008 and again from 2014 to 2015. She and Mtley drummer Cre, 58, share sons Brandon, 25 and Dylan, 23. The model made headlines in January 2020 for her brief marriage to Jon peters, which was not legally binding. They separated less than two weeks after staging a wedding ceremony. Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Anderson’s former home:

