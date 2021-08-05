Grammys pledge to increase diversity in hires for 2022 show | Entertainment





LOS ANGELES (AP) The Grammy Awards will adopt an inclusion rider that will force producers to recruit and hire more diverse nominees behind the scenes and on camera for next year’s ceremony. The Recording Academy announced on Wednesday that the Cavalier will be added to its deal with producers hosting the 64th annual awards as a way to ensure fairness and inclusion at all levels of production. The president and CEO of the Academy Harvey Mason jr. called the concept a monumental step for an inclusive music community. The full inclusion pilot will be released on September 16. The Cavalier asks Grammy producers to audition, interview, and hire on and off stage people who have been historically and consistently excluded from the industry. As the academy continues on its transformational journey, diversifying our industry is central to every decision we make, Mason said in a statement. We are committed to fostering an industry-wide environment of inclusion and hope our efforts serve as an example to our peers in the music community. The academys initiative was created in partnership with several groups including Color of Change, inclusion rider co-authors Kalpana Kotagal and Fanshen Cox DiGiovanni, and Ryan Butler, founding director of the Warner Music / Blavatnik Center for Music Business at Howard University. There are many unwritten rules in the entertainment industry that create racial exclusion, and at Color Of Change we know that in order to change society, you have to change the rules, said Rashad Robinson, president of the organization. This Inclusion Rider is a written rule that will change the hiring culture at the Grammys and make inclusion the norm. Kotagal said incorporating the concept into the awards show would have a huge impact on an industry that has a long history of exclusion and under-representation. Part of what makes the Inclusion Rider so powerful is his adaptability, said Kotagal, who is a civil rights lawyer. She added that the inclusion rider for the Grammys will include a commitment to deepen and diversify hiring pools, establish benchmarks and goals for hiring, collect and analyze candidate data in depth, and hiring and implement accountability measures. The term inclusion jumper was put in the spotlight in 2018 when Frances McDormand mentioned it during her Oscar acceptance speech for Best Actress. Michael B. Jordan, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Paul Feig and Warner Bros. have followed suit by committing to use inclusion jumpers in their production projects.

