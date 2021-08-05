LA Phil mixes Arvo Part, Julius Eastman at Hollywood Ford

Arvo Prt and Julius Eastman, who co-stared for the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s chamber music concert at the recently reopened Ford on Tuesday night, are the matter and anti-matter of minimalism.

Prt, the 85-year-old Estonian composer with a witty aesthetic, happens to be the holiest of sacred minimalists, as composers in Eastern Europe are sometimes called who arrive at consonantal essentials. Eastman, the New Yorker from Ithaca who died homeless in 1990 at the age of 50, introduced himself as the most profane minimalist, an outrageous dissonant dissident, even in the seemingly tolerant new music community.

Prt is accepted as the epitome of cold. Eastman is hot, hot, hot. Prt is one of the most performed classical composers of our time. Whether you know it or not, you know his music, so much has it been imitated and commercially recovered. The stubbornly elusive Eastman has only recently emerged from extreme, self-inflicted obscurity and found a cult following.

What their music shares, conductor Christopher Rountree told audiences in this 1,200-seat open-air theater gem, is a transcendence of the senses. In the case of Prts, religious transcendence extends beyond our vast universe. For black and gay singer and songwriter Eastman, transcendence was in the body. I would take it a step further by saying that Prt gives us an out-of-body experience, as Eastman gleefully aims at the guts and groin. Prts musique is self-control, reflecting an ordered universe in its reflection. Eastman is the opposite extreme, fascinating.

The concert started with Prts Spiegel im Spiegel. The title translates to Mirror in the Mirror. You have come across it very well as the appropriate accompaniment at weddings and funerals. The sheet music found its way into film and television soundtracks and even The Simpsons. At Ford, every note of Joanne Pearce Martins ‘piano was like a telescope mirror amplifying starlight in the night sky, while Gabriela Pea-Kims’ meditative violin lyricism was the sacred vessel that carried you. toward the sky.

This was followed by Joy Boy, written in 1974, four years before Spiegel and, like him, a mirror. Only this mirror is Eastman who looks at himself without flinching. One of his first provocatively titled pieces (Gay Guerilla is another, as is Evil …, the second half of this title being the N word), it has as little harmony as the score of Prts and so much shimmer. But Eastman’s rating is so vague it almost makes no sense. He hinted that it was for a quartet of singers, or maybe instrumentalists, or maybe both. The LA Phil went all out with four singers and eight strings.

Unlike Spiegel, however, nothing prevents Joy Boy from the loud and excited demeanor he received. The singers were howling, howling at the night sky like wild animals. These chord handles involved multitudes as they were tossed about, separated and brought together again.

Take your transcendent choice, the program seemed to say: Prts purity or Eastmans animistic urges. Prts Summa, a spiritually unruffled short string quartet that followed, was therefore either salvation or just calm before Eastman’s next eruption.

In fact, something more exceptional was brewing. Neither Prt nor Eastman may be what it seems. As different as their cultural backgrounds are, both were trained as dedicated formalists Prt in the old Soviet conservatory system and Eastman in Curtis and Cornell. Each has created a character. Photos of Prt from his school years show that today’s bearded mystic was something of a sportsman then. Eastman, on the other hand, revealed a dreamy and mystical side early on.

What’s more, what struck me when I first met each composer was a shared whimsical sense of humor. Everyone displayed a shyness that didn’t seem quite genuine, as if it were a shield. Therefore, I never fully trusted the surface of the music of the two reclusive composers.

Roundtrees inspired performances by Prts Fratres and Eastmans The Holy Presence of Joan dArc, two fabulous pieces for 10 cellos written four years apart (1977 and 1981) and played after intermission, discovering, alternately, passion and spirituality. Rountree brought out the extremes of such otherness in both.

Fratres is all glassy, ​​and that too has been a moody choice for filmmakers, the sound of which can’t be said, whether it’s an Auschwitz documentary or a feature film set in New York City. You might have caught it in There Will Be Blood. But for Rountree, every carefully ethereal gesture had something downright meaty about his sound.

Meanwhile, Roundtree, who is on a mission to make Eastman essential, brought out the sanctity of Joan dArc, one of Eastman’s last and greatest works, which will also be performed at the London Proms next week. . The cellos break with the rhythmic intensity with lyrical and plunging flights as if they represented the spirit leaving the body.

There are almost endless conventional ways the LA Phil could have given his first chamber music concert in the Ford, now that the orchestra is conducting the venue at the behest of LA counties. Instead, he offered an unexpected eye-opening program as a special gift to first responders and other guests in an idyllic setting, by far the most significant live event I have witnessed since the pandemic.

A word on the condition of the Ford. It remains charming and friendly. Apart from the piano in Spiegel being too loud, the amplification turned out to be implying. And I wish success to Everything is green, the local Latin American plant-based food service, an idea as refreshing (and perhaps stimulating) for Ford as Prt and Eastman.