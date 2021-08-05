The restaurants of Bernal Heights, Marlena and 3rd Cousin, obtain the Michelin Guide





The 2021 Michelin Guide for California, the first company guide for the state in two years, is due out in late September. And ahead of publication, Michelin inspectors on Wednesday unveiled 10 Bay Area winners in the new “New Discoveries” category. Among them in San Francisco is the new French spot Divisadero / Pacific Heights Routier, which opened in mid-2020 and recently started eating indoors. And two more “New Discoveries” in SF are both in Bernal Heights. One is Marlena (300 Precita Ave.), who, as Routier, debuted during the pandemic, taking over the former space of the Hillside Supper Club. It is the collaboration of husband and wife chefs David Fisher and Serena Chow Fisher, both of whom worked in Michelin-starred kitchens in New York City (him at Jean-Georges, her at Eleven Madison Park) before coming to Palo Alto to work. at Bird Chien. The anonymous Michelin inspectors say that “diners will appreciate the precise technique and the subtle but imaginative use of the ingredients found on the seasonal menu” at the restaurant. But SF’s third winner isn’t that new at all, so maybe it’s just a “new find” for inspectors who haven’t been to Bernal Heights in recent years? 3rd cousin (919 Cortland Ave.), the brick-and-mortar place opened by chef Greg Lutes at the end of 2015 after the success of his Kinfolk pop-up, has been offering fine dining with the vibe of Bernal Heights for nearly six years, so it seems strange that it is now presented as a “new discovery”. But we’re sure Lutes doesn’t care about recognition. Over the past few years, Michelin has attempted to remedy the arrogant reputation of its restaurant guide by adding recognition for high-quality restaurants that are not necessarily worthy of a star, but are still worth it. It started a decade ago with the Bib Gourmand category – intended to recognize restaurants that maintain high levels of quality food at reasonable prices, albeit just below the level of a Michelin star. The price benchmark for qualifying, however, hasn’t changed over the years, despite rising menu prices – theoretically you should be able to get two courses and a glass of wine for $ 40 at these places, which in much of San Francisco is a pretty rough order of magnitude these days. Now, with this “New Findings” category, the guide will apparently have a new section – although the inclusion of 3rd Cousin makes that doubly odd. Is it like a precursor to a star? Although the company has not released a California guide in 2020, in recognition of the pandemic shutdowns and chaos, it has honored seven bay area restaurants like “Delicious Discoveries,” including Oscar Tacos in Oakland, and the recently reopened Aziza in SF. Other “new finds” in the new guide include Horn Barbecue in West Oakland and Los Altos Indian spot Aurum, both of which opened last year. Expect the announcement of the Bib Gourmand winners for 2021 in the third week of September.

