Tim McGraw and Faith Hill set to star in ‘1883’ Paramount Plus series





Country music power couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have toured together and even made joint albums, as well as duets, but their respective acting paths never crossed paths. Now, they’ve been cast as protagonists alongside Sam Elliott in a new Paramount Plus series, “1883,” MTV Entertainment Studios’ official prequel to “Yellowstone,” the drama that has aired on the Paramount Network since 2018. “1883” was created by Taylor Sheridan and will come to Paramount’s new streaming service from production partners 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. Filming for the series is slated to begin this year. The prequel will follow the Dutton family’s journey westward across the Great Plains and is described as a brutal tale of Western expansion and an intense study of a family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in the Promised Land. of America – Montana. “It really is a dream job,” McGraw said in a statement. “Taylor has found a storytelling way that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are great characters and it’s so exciting to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up on horseback you think of dream jobs like this and I’m so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew. “This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Hill added. “The Duttons are a great family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character as Margaret Dutton to life. I am touched and honored to work with Taylor and her entire team. McGraw and Hill will play James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, with Elliott as Shea Brennan, a tough cowboy with an underlying melancholy to reveal as he guides emigrants from Texas. in Montana. “It all starts with writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer,” Elliott said. “I think the western genre clearly speaks to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, of man against nature and of man against himself. It’s all here, in ‘1883’, and I’m honored to be a part of it. Chris McCarthy, President / CEO of MTV Entertainment Group, said: “‘Yellowstone ‘is a hit show with tens of millions of fans. With “1883”, we are taking those fans back to the original story and in doing so, transforming the world of “Yellowstone” into a successful global franchise to fuel the growth of Paramount Plus. We’re thrilled to have Sam, Tim and Faith as the stars of Taylor Sheridan’s new series exclusively for Paramount + worldwide. “1883” will have Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari as executive producers. (Pictured: Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliott)

