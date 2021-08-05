Garden Getaways, from near and far | Entertainment





By LINDLEY ESTES FOR THE FREE LAUNCHER

Late summer travel plans may be in limbo as the delta variant of COVID-19 is now dominant in the United States. But it’s still possible to get away from it all and have a good time in August. Gardens in and around Virginia are safe places to spend a day outdoors. Although spring is considered a peak time for gardens, August, when the trees are laden with fruit and greenery and wildflowers reign supreme, has a lot of natural beauty. Whether you plan to stay overnight or travel just for the day, there are plenty of options to consider. Spend the day in Georgetown Georgetown is the more laid back and refined sister of Washington neighborhoods. And it has an abundance of gardens to visit. Dumbarton Oaks Gardens were designed by famous landscape designer Beatrix Farrand and form an oasis within the city. The property owned by Harvard University has 16 acres of terraces, gardens, orchards, meadows and wooded paths. Boxwood-lined walking paths lead to rose gardens, rarely seen views of the city, and even an orangery. If you are comfortable visiting the Interior Museum, its collection of world-class Byzantine and Pre-Columbian art is worth a visit. The gardens are open Tuesday through Sunday, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and timed tickets are required: doaks.org/visit. Nearby is Tudor Place, a Federal-style house that has housed six generations of descendants of Martha Washington. With Washington’s largest collection outside of Mount Vernon, Tudor Place sits on over five acres in the heart of Georgetown. According to its website, echinacea, lilies, hostas, zinnias, phloxes, Spanish flags, spider flowers and many more are in bloom. The gardens and the museum are open Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and visitors need timed tickets: tudorplace.org/visit/plan-your-visit-2.

