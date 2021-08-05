Entertainment
Avex launches a 100% hemp t-shirt | Company
TOKYO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 4, 2021–
Avex Entertainment Inc. started the limited sale from July 30 of T-shirts of a Japanese fabric brand “majotae” (pronounced “ma-yo-tah-e”) on its official site, using hemp * 1, the natural and durable material that is attracting attention around the world.
100% hemp canvas t-shirt made by majotae (Photo: Business Wire)
By maximizing the company’s know-how in the creation of entertainment content, Avex shares with the world a new concept of sustainable development in hemp fabric, which combines both comfort as a garment and ecological aspects and eco-friendly. Avex is cultivating a whole new area of business that creates moving experiences beyond the realm of entertainment.
About majotas
Majotae is a brand that uses modern technology to resurrect the true texture of the hemp fabric that the Japanese have been using since ancient times. The biggest characteristic of “majotae” is its achievement of a texture that overturns the image of typical hempas feeling hard and rough to achieve a silky feel and cottony softness.
Avex started this joint project in 2011 with Shinichiro Yoshida, a leading hemp fabric expert and Avex advisor, and Genbei Yamaguchi, 10th generation Kondaya obi (kimono scarf) craftsman. After thoroughly researching the Edo era hemp canvas production process and improving the efficiency of spinning by replacing the various manual processing methods with the latest technology and know-how to mechanize them, the company launched in 2014 a softer, high quality hemp canvas that conforms to the body and becomes more flexible in texture the longer it is used.
Dramatically expand the use of hemp, a sustainable material
Hemp grows quickly, even in arid lands and arid regions, without harming the environment. It attracts attention as the ultimate eco-friendly material * 2.
Until now, only woven fabric could be produced, the use of which was limited due to the characteristics of hemp fibers. Now, by developing a stronger yarn than the previous one which broke in spinning, not only plain weaving, but the production of knitted fabric from 100% hemp fibers became possible * 3. For this reason, Avex is able to expand the use of hemp fabric not only for shirts and kimonos, but also for knitted fabric products such as t-shirts and sweatshirts which, up to now were generally made from cotton and synthetic fibers.
As an environmentally friendly and natural material * 4, “majotae” is physically comfortable for use in t-shirts and various other everyday items, we expect it to significantly reduce the barriers to sustainability.
Go forward
In 2018, the company acquired * 5 international patents for hemp canvas production and manufacturing processes, and we will continue research and development. In order to achieve the increasingly important goal of achieving a sustainable society, we will position hemp fabric as an ecological material of the future and continue to launch “majotae” products in the lifestyle field.
* 1: The raw material is harmless hemp which does not contain any hallucinogenic substance
* 2: The amount of energy needed to make 1 ton of hemp fiber is about one-third that of cotton (hemp uses 8.2 GJ, while cotton uses 25.2 GJ). Source: Dokuhon hemp, Yoshiyuki Akahoshi, 2006.
* 3: Compared with other flax fibers, such as flax and ramie, hemp fibers are non-uniform and straight, resulting in low elasticity of the yarn, easier to break the yarns when spun and, in particular, knitted fabric, which requires more yarn elasticity than woven fabric, is difficult to produce.
* 4: Key features of hemp fabric: continuous use leads to rich texture, softness and durability. Quick drying, moisture and heat retention thanks to the characteristics of its air retention structure and the quality of the fibers.
* 5: The spinning efficiency is improved by using enzymes to soften the bast fiber raw material (all flax fibers) and using strong alkali to twist the fibers. Patents acquired in Japan, Taiwan, United States, China, France, Belgium, Spain
T-shirt preview
Concept: A T-shirt that offers comfort and durability through its raw material
Price: 19,800 yen (Tax included. Shipping cost not included)
Sizes: available in four sizes 0 (M), 1 (L), 2 (2XL), 3 (4XL)
Quantity: initial quantity limited
Point of sale: Majotae brand website
Majotae official Instagram account
About Avex
Avex is a full-service entertainment company that includes a music, anime, and video business, as well as concerts and live events. Our mission is to spread a new culture by sharing new values and new messages that have not yet been established in the world.
CONTACT: For media inquiries:
Avex Entertainment Inc.
Majotae Project Manager: Hirokazu Watanabe
