Tim McGraw + Faith Hill to star in “1883” television series





Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will star together in new TV series, 1883. The show, which will air on Paramount +, is a prequel to the Emmy-nominated show Yellowstone. 1883, according to a press release, follows the Duttons – James (McGraw) and Margaret (Hill) and their family – as they head west. They will be joined by Sam Elliott, who will play Shea Brennan – described as “a handsome nail-hard cowboy with immense sadness in his past” – and other cast members who will be announced. “It really is a dream job… The Duttons are great characters, and it’s so exciting to be able to bring them to life,” said McGraw. “As a kid growing up on horseback you think of dream jobs like this, and I’m so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.” Hill adds, “This is the opportunity of a lifetime. The Duttons are a great family, and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character as Margaret Dutton to life.” By a press release, 1883 is “an austere account of Western expansion and an in-depth study of a family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s Promised Land – Montana.” Taylor Sheridan is the show’s creator, and 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions are the production partners; Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bob Yari are the executive producers. “It all starts with writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer,” says Elliott. “I think the western genre clearly speaks to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, of man against nature and of man against himself. Everything is there, in 1883, and I am honored to be a part of it. McGraw adds, “Taylor has found a storytelling way that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity.” Hill, meanwhile, says she is “humble and honored to be working with Taylor and her entire team.” Hill and McGraw, in addition to their decades-long country music careers, both have acting backgrounds. She, the most famous, portrayed Sarah Sunderson in the years 2004 The Women of Stepford, but she also produced Kellie Picker’s daytime television talk show Pickler and Ben; he, meanwhile, played roles in The blind side, Four Christmases, Girl and more. Yellowstone, which debuted on the Paramount network in 2018, has been renewed for a fourth season. It is expected to start airing at the end of 2021. PHOTOS: Sweet Tim McGraw + Faith Hill Moments

