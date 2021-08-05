Charlize Theron soaks up the sun in a black bikini while yachting in Greece





Charlize Theron is enjoying her summer. The 45-year-old actress soaked up the sun on a yacht near the island of Paros in Greece. The island rests in the Aegean Sea just southwest of mainland Greece. For her outing, the “Old Guard” star donned a simple low-cut black bikini that showed off her toned action star figure. Complementing her yachting outfit was a pair of dark sunglasses. She wore her blonde hair tied back. CHARLIZE THERON OPENS ON “UNJUST” TREATMENT AS A WOMAN IN ACTION MOVIES: “IT WAS JUST SO INSULTANT” During her Greek getaway, Theron was spotted spending time with her daughters Jackson, around 8, and August, around 4. The star adopted the two girls on her own and revealed in the summer of 2019 that Jackson was transgender. According to the actress, Jackson was assigned to a male at birth but told Theron four years ago that she was actually a girl. CHARLIZE THERON SAYS IT IS “A LITTLE HEART” SHE WOULD NOT HAVE FURIOSA SUBJECT IN THE PREQUEL “MAD MAX” “Yeah, I thought it was a boy too,” the “Atomic Blonde” actress admitted. The daily mail at the time. “Until she looked at me at the age of three and said: I’m not a boy!” “So there you have it! I have two beautiful daughters that, like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see flourish,” she continued. “They were born who they are and exactly where in the world they both end up growing up, and who they want to be is not for me to decide.” Last summer, Theron spoke about racism with her children, who are black. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “The day I became a parent, I vowed to always tell them the truth in a way they could handle. I feel like this is such an important time for them, for all of us.” , said Theron during a virtual appearance on “ Tonight’s Show with Jimmy Fallon “last year, noting that children often have” an awareness “. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “I wanted them to know what it was about, what happened to George floyd and to so many other black bodies that have died from this violence. I wanted them to know how unfair and unfair all of this is, “she continued.” I know there is a part to telling them a part of this ugliness of the world that would make them grow up a bit. faster than they normally should or should have during that time, but I think it’s too important a time not to be completely transparent. “ Fox News’s Jessica Napoli contributed to this report

