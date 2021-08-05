Champion ‘Jeopardy’ makes incredible risk bet to win 10th game in a row





“Danger!” Champion Matt Amodio continues to turn heads on the popular game show, this time with an incredibly risky bet that earned him his tenth overall win. The contestant has been making waves since he started his run on the show. First of all, he caught people’s attention for his “boring” habit of saying “what is” for every answer. However, he went on to win over many fans by scoring the eighth-highest winning total the game has ever seen. As he fought for his tenth overall victory, which places him in the lineage of his compatriot “Jeopardy!” with champions like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer on the board for most consecutive wins, Amodio made an incredibly tense move by betting his entire $ 13,000 stack on a single Daily Double question. Yahoo Entertainment reports the doctorate. a New Haven, Connecticut student had taken the lead two issues earlier, but by a small margin of just $ 1,600. When he stumbled on the Daily Double days he made a brave move that could have ended his streak on the spot by betting all his money in the hopes of overtaking him and taking an insurmountable lead over his opponents. . ALEX TREBEK SPENT HIS LAST DAY LOOKING AT THE HORIZON WITH HIS WIFE JEAN Guest host David Faber then read the clue from a visibly nervous Amodio, which read: “Australia became its own nation on January 1, 1901 like that of Australia, a word implying union for the good of all. ” Amodio responded with the correct answer “what is the Commonwealth?” COMPETITOR “JEOPARDY” BREAKS RECORD FOR LOWEST SCORE EVER IN LEVAR BURTON FIRST APPEARANCE AS GUEST With this he doubled his prize money and won another match. However, the risky nature of his bet was not lost on him. After being visibly relieved to have run away and doubled his winnings, Amodio took to Twitter shortly after to note that he was “still terrified“about the matter. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER He also shared a clip of the Big Bet with a paraphrased line of former President John F. Kennedy who said, “We do these things not because they are easy, but because they are difficult.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP As Amodios’ winning streak continues and he climbs the charts on the “Jeopardy!” Hall of fame, he also holds a very unique distinction in the series. He is the only contender whose winning streak has been chaired by three separate hosts. After making his debut under guest host Robin Roberts, Amodio stayed on for LeVar Burtons’ entire run and now has two wins to his name with Faber as host. If he survives the week, not only will he climb higher on the charts, but he might have the chance to expand his hosting variety with Joe Buck from August 9-13.

