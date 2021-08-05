CNN Cuomo Conundrum: An anchor star Chris with Andrew in trouble





Earlier this year, CNN executives pitched an idea to their star anchor Chris Cuomo. If he wanted to formally advise his brother, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York City, on responding to the sexual harassment accusations that had engulfed his administration, he could take a temporary leave of absence from CNN and return to the network later. The idea was informal and strictly optional. anonymity to describe internal conversations. The previously unreported exchange highlights the conundrum of a news network whose highest-rated presenter is from one of the most powerful Democratic families in the country and the president’s efforts from CNN, Jeff Zucker, and his team to welcome Chris. Cuomo, although the presenter had to apologize for taking part in strategy sessions with Andrew Cuomos’ assistants. The idea of ​​a possible leave was launched after Chris Cuomos’ participation in these sessions was first reported in May. CNN called the actions of the anchors inappropriate, although Chris Cuomo was not disciplined.

A more detailed account emerged Tuesday in a report by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, which plunged Governor Cuomo’s career into crisis and sparked a cascade of calls for his resignation. Chris Cuomo has told CNN management he plans to continue his agenda and abide by the rules preventing him from commenting on his brothers’ scandal, people said. He also vowed not to discuss Andrew Cuomo’s strategic response to the scandal with government officials outside of the governor himself. On Tuesday, hours after Ms Jamess’ report was released, Chris Cuomo was in the presenter’s chair for his 9 p.m. show, Cuomo Prime Time. He opened with a segment on the coronavirus, releasing a clip of President Biden asking governors to help stop the spread of the Delta variant. The clip omitted Mr. Bidens’ other notable statement: calling on Governor Cuomo to resign. For the next 60 minutes, Chris Cuomo, who had been interviewed by Ms Jamess’ office during the investigation, did not mention his brother or the attorney general’s report. It was in accordance with the promise of the anchors not to cover the suffering of his brethren. But viewers may have found it shocking that the country’s greatest political history, otherwise covered by CNN throughout the day, abruptly vanished at 9 p.m., the highest-rated time slot on networks. Chris Cuomos’ presence on the air was a clear signal that Mr Zucker is entirely behind the network’s 9pm presenter, who told viewers in May that although he made a mistake speaking with his brothers assistants, his loyalty would always be to his family. first, then work.

CNN declined to comment on Chris Cuomos’ cameo in the attorney general’s report, instead highlighting remarks made by the network in May. This statement recognized that the anchor could never be objective and often serves as a sounding board for his brother. He also said it was inappropriate for him to engage in conversations involving members of the governor’s staff. Daily business briefing Updated August 4, 2021, 4:06 am ET In private conversations this week, some CNN reporters expressed dismay that Chris Cuomo did not address the story on his Tuesday show. Some have argued that CNN should have disciplined him, according to several people with knowledge of the internal discussions. These internal critics did not want to speak officially, for fear of upsetting the management. In May, presenter Jake Tapper told the New York Times that Chris Cuomo’s engagement with Governor Cuomo’s aides was putting us in a bad spot, adding, I can’t imagine a world in which anyone in journalism thinks that. it was appropriate. I certainly understand the love Chris has for his brother, and I have a brother and I understand that, but it wasn’t a fun day, Mr Tapper said at the time.

Chris Cuomo is a veteran television reporter whose tenure at ABC News included reporting on the war in Iraq and Afghanistan. Mr. Zucker poached him in 2013 to co-host a CNN morning show, New Day. In 2018, he switched to prime time, hosting an hour of news and commentary with provocative interviews and colorful monologues that often incorporated his tagline, Lets get after it. Ethics rules for cable news commentators may be more flexible than those for reporters, although MSNBC stopped paying historian Jon Meacham last year after helping write speeches for the Biden campaign. Fox News prime-time hosts regularly advised Donald J. Trump during his presidency that Sean Hannity even appeared at a Trump campaign rally, but Mr. Zucker has often severely criticized Fox News for allowing such practice.

At CNN, Chris Cuomo rarely interviewed his brother. A handful of exceptions in 2013, including one occasion where Andrew Cuomo was included on the People Sexiest Man Alive magazine list, were condemned by media critics. But the governor became a Cuomo Prime Time fixture last year at the start of the pandemic, after Chris Cuomo tested positive for the coronavirus. These interviews filled with family memories and brotherly teasing attracted a large following and helped to restore the national image of Andrew Cuomos; Mr. Zucker praised the segments in an interview with The Times for their authenticity, relativity and vulnerability. Andrew Cuomo quickly came under criticism over New York state’s coronavirus response. It was also revealed that Chris Cuomo was given special access to government-run testing facilities, including a police escort for test samples, when battling the virus. (At the time, CNN said Chris Cuomo turned to anyone he could for advice and help, as any human would.) Chris Cuomo is expected to take a long-planned vacation next week. On Tuesday, Cuomo Prime Time was CNN’s top-rated program, drawing 930,000 viewers. As the host prepared to sign, 10pm host Don Lemon offered a few warm words to his introduction. I love you, my brother, Mr. Lemon said. I love you, D. Lemon, replied Mr. Cuomo. Then Mr. Lemon started his program. The calls are getting louder, he told viewers. That’s what I’m talking about: New York’s top Democrats in the White House calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to step down.

