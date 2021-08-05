Louis CK launches international comedy tour following #MeToo scandal

Louis CK launches a major comedy tour, the most important in a#Me too scandal torpedoed his career in 2017.

Wednesday, the comedian updatedthe Tickets section of their websitewith dates for several shows across the United States starting next week, and overseas next year.

The new tour will begin on August 13 with two evenings at New York’s Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, and will run through December with other shows in New York, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Washington, California. , Delaware, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Missouri, Minnesota, Oregon, Michigan, Ohio and Massachusetts.

Next year, the comedian plans to visit Europe, performing in Ukraine in February and Romania, Denmark and Germany in March.

The tour includes a combination of new stops and shows that were previously scheduled but postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

USA TODAY has contacted the comedian for comment and more details.

In April 2020, CK addressed the #MeToo allegations in a special stand-up available for purchase on its website, its first since its career imploded following a New York Times investigation in 2017 retailer complaints of sexual harassment concerning the actor. Most involved him masturbating in the presence of women he knew professionally. Some women said they feared it would hurt their careers if they discussed the incidents that took place more than a decade ago.