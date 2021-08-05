Daredevil Season 4 fan poster teases Spider-Man squad





Fan art for the new Daredevil Season 4 imagines a potential team up with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, with appearances from MJ, The Punisher, and Kingpin.

Poster produced by Afan for daredevilSeason 4 imagines Spider-Man teaming up with the Devil from Hell’s Kitchen. Like Spider-Man: No Path Home is preparing for its release in December, daredevil season 4 remains in the imagination of fans after the sudden cancellation of the series by Netflix in 2018. Three years later, however,daredevil remains a fan favorite. Fan-created art based on the desired fourth season has been regularly released online since 2018, proving that there is still public demand for Daredevil’s return. While there have been constant rumors that Charlie Cox will appear as Matt Murdock / Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Path Home, there have been fewer rumors or theories surrounding Peter Parker coming to the small screen to appear alongside Daredevil. Related: Marvel: Why Charlie Cox Should Return As Daredevil (& 5 Ways It Could Happen) Post on Instagram, agtdesignimagine what the Daredevil / Spider-Man team could look like. Agtdesign, who creates fan art for many Marvel movies and TV shows, puts Spidey at the forefront. Crouched in his Spider-Man: Homecoming andFar from home costume, he is shown flanked by some of the Daredevil cast, including Murdock’s Daredevil, Frank Castle / The Punisher, and Claire Temple, with Wilson Fisk / Kingpin hanging over them. Zendaya’s GM also appears. Take a look at the picture below: Click here to view the art on Instagram. Fisk towering over the rest of the poster characters matches the end of daredevil season 3, where Fisk took on the role of Kingpin entirely, suggesting that imagined season 4 could show Kingpin in his natural role as the head of New York’s criminal underworld. The inclusion of MJ on the poster also imagines the crossover as being more than Spider-Man just swinging for a cameo, but also bringing other beloved characters with him. Although a link has never been made explicit betweendaredeviland the other Netflix / Marvel shows with the MCU, now that the first season of Loki established the multiverse, Spider-Man could team up with previously separate Marvel characters such as Daredevil. It all depends on Marvel Studio’s plans for the character going forward. As the devil of Hell’s Kitchen and the friendly Spider-Man neighborhood of Queens, it’s not unlikely that Murdock and Parker will cross paths as they roam the rooftops of New York City. The team also has a precedent, as Daredevil and the web-slinger have teamed up on multiple occasions in the comics. A theory for No way home proposes that Matt Murdock defend Peter Parkerin as a lawyer, after the teenage web-slinger accused of Mysterio’s death was exposed by the master illusionist in No way home. If Murdock appears in Far from homeand receive a positive reception from fans, Marvel might think again about saying more daredevil stories. Next: Spider-Man 3: Why Daredevil Is More Important Than Doctor Strange Source: agtdesign / Instagram Why WWE released Bray Wyatt (and what’s next?)



