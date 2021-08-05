Milestone for Broadway as Pass Over begins performances





Anne Grossman and Jennifer Rockwood rushed to the August Wilson Theater on Broadway shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday and, under their face masks, smiled. They had shown their proof of vaccination, passed through metal detectors and, walking down the hall, marveled at being back in a theater. It’s exciting, said Grossman, and a little unsettling. The two women, both 58-year-old New Yorkers, were among 1,055 people who braved concerns about the highly contagious Delta variant in order to, once again, see a play on Broadway. It was the first performance of Go over, by Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu, which is the first play performed on Broadway since the coronavirus pandemic closed theaters in March 2020. I wanted to be a part of the live theater reboot. said Rockwood. The play, both comical and thought-provoking, tells the story of two black men trapped under a lamppost, fearing that if they dared to leave their corner, they could be killed by a police officer.

The crowd, vaccinated and masked but not socially distanced, were delighted, greeting Nwandus’ arrival with a standing ovation, and another when she and the director of the play, Danya Taymor, took the stage after the play to kiss them. three actors.

The night has been important, not only as Broadway seeks to bounce back from a historic shutdown, but also because it seeks to address the renewed concerns about racial fairness that have been raised over the past year. . Pass Over is one of seven black writers’ plays slated to star on Broadway this season, and like many of them, it directly addresses issues of race and racism.

Customers expressed a mixture of emotions. I’m a little nervous about being in a theater setting, as I haven’t been in this type of setting since the start of the pandemic, but a lot of precautions have been taken, and it gives a certain comfort level, said LaTasha Owens, 45, of New York City. But it’s timely and interesting, so I can’t wait to be back.

After the play ended, hundreds of people gathered for a block party on West 52nd Street outside the theater, chatting and dancing while a DJ played music and urged If you had a good time. , I need to hear everyone say Pass Over right now!

Nwandu addressed the crowd from a balcony above the theater marquee, saying she felt like Black Evita! Do you know how crazy it is to write a play about a plague and then experience a plague? she asked. Later she added: Thank you all for getting vaccinated and thank you for celebrating the joy of black people. The play isn’t the first Broadway show since the pandemic began: Springsteen on Broadway, a cover of a Bruce Springsteen concert, began performances on June 26, and there have been a few special events and performances. filmed in theaters since closing. But the return of traditional theater is an important step for the industry; the start of Pass Over will be followed on September 2, if all goes as planned, by the resumption of two musicals, Hadestown and Waitress, then on September 14, five shows are scheduled to begin, including the “tent pole” musicals Hamilton, The Lion King and Villain.

