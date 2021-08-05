Andrew Cuomo doubles. His former collaborators are racking their brains.

He asked anyone interested to read a 85 page position paper by his lawyer, Rita Glavin. She included more than two dozen photos of prominent Democrats kissing and kissing people, from President Joe Biden to former President Barack Obama.

Neither the diary nor the video addressed one of the reports’ most revealing claims: that Cuomo regularly made sexually suggestive comments and physical advances towards a state soldier he had assigned to protect him. Still, he ended with a speech to voters about the work that remained in New York to rebuild itself after the pandemic.

My job does not concern me. My job is you, he said. What matters to me at the end of the day is doing the most I can for you. And that’s what I do, every day, and I won’t be distracted from this work.

The whole message was astounding, even to those who know it well.

I thought, damn it, it’s just begging all of these people in the video to distance themselves from him, said a former administration official, who like others spoke anonymously due to the prosecution of the work in the political sphere of the state.

Another current Cuomo administration employee said he was disgusted by the little remorse offered and that the video had clearly been prepared before the full scope of the report was made public, rather than in reaction to specific details.

After a Tuesday of plummeting support and not a single ally coming publicly to his defense, Cuomo has not acquiesced to calls to resign from Biden, fellow democratic governors and old friends. The chairman of the state’s Democratic Committee, longtime ally Jay Jacobs, joined the chorus on Wednesday.

But Cuomo, so far, hasn’t budged.

I think any normal thought process there is nonexistent, another former senior official said on Wednesday, calling the video’s rebuttal crazy.

The lack of delicacy signaled that there was no clear plan as to whether and when Cuomo would step down, the person said.

If the answer to this exists, they said, it is in the head of one person.

An overnight Marist poll released Wednesday morning showed that about 63 percent of registered voters think Cuomo should step down, and 59 percent want the legislature to remove him if he doesn’t. If Cuomo survives to the end of his term, his political outlook looks bleak, with just 12% of voters saying he deserves re-election next year.

A resignation may be on the horizon, but not until the last possible moment before a National Assembly vote in favor of impeachment, one of the former aides suggested. With few details in the state’s constitution spelling out what a Senate trial would entail, Cuomo could quickly be removed from office and the state’s executive mansion in Albany, his only home.

While Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has called for a fast-track process and the Assembly Judiciary Committee is due to meet on Monday to discuss its next steps, that doesn’t mean a full vote is imminent. The Assembly had also considered issues such as the management of nursing homes by governors during the pandemic and the accelerated construction of a bridge, and there seems to be some appetite to wrap up these inquiries before going on. ‘before.

But most of the Democratic conference that controls the chamber seems aware that the ball is now in its court.

I honestly think he should resign, but I also honestly know he won’t, said Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Assembly Majority Leader and one of Cuomos’ former supporters, in an interview. with Buffalos WGRZ-TV Wednesday.

Cuomo surrounded himself with a tight-knit group of advisers, many dating back to his days as state attorney general and some even decades of his father’s tenure as governor. But that group and its ability to influence Cuomo has been further reduced in the past year of uproar, as Cuomo scandals have escalated, some say.

I think those days are totally over, said another former aide when asked if a cohort of better advisers might be able to persuade the governor to step down.