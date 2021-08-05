Cause of death of Fetty Wap’s daughter confirmed as heart defect

Connect with us

Fetty Wap's daughter Lauren, four, has died according to baby girl's mother

Fetty Waps’ daughter died of a heart defect (Photo: Rex / Instagram)

Fetty Waps’ four-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell died of complications from a heart defect she had had since birth.

The 30-year-old rapper confirmed this week that Lauren, the girl he shared with ex Turquoise Miami, real name Lisa Pembroke, had died at the age of only four, mourning the loss of his little twin.

A death certificate obtained by TMZ states that Laurens’ cause of death was fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications from congenital heart abnormalities.

A cardiac arrhythmia is an irregular heartbeat, and Lauren was born with a heart defect.

The certificate also stated that Lauren died on June 24 at her home in Riverdale, Georgia.

Reports had circulated in July that the little girl had died, and the news was confirmed by her mother earlier this week.

Turquoise wrote on Instagram: This is my amazing mermaid princess Aquarius, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, intelligent and stubborn.

If you see this post scrolling with their comment or if you just say to yourself I love you LAUREN because they say souls can feel your love #rip.

Fetty Wap, real name Willie Junior Maxwell II, then broke her silence over her daughter’s death, sharing a photo of herself on Instagram and writing: Hey mini me (My Twin). I love you on the moon and back forever and ever best friend [sic].

He then burst into tears on live Instagram as he held a photo of Lauren and thanked fans for their support.

Rapper Trap Queen said: Man. Man. Thanks everyone, yeah? It’s love. I appreciate you, for real. Thin. It’s love. Shed be happy as hell.

Fetty Wap performs at the O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

Fetty Wap named Lauren her little twin (Photo: Ollie Millington / Redferns)

Thanks everyone, yeah? I like you. Look at my little twin right there. Are you going to do me a favor, though? For real. Can you do me a favor? Just post all the butterflies, he continued. All butterflies. Shorty loved butterflies. Look at my little baby. Look at my little twin right there. I like you.

Fetty has had a lot of grief to deal with, having lost her brother, Twyshon Depew, last year.

Twyshon was shot and killed in New Jersey, and was then taken to St. Josephes University Medical Center, but later died of his injuries.

Fetty Wap would have five more children; Lauren was his second youngest child.

The star is a father of three, Adyin, 10, Zaviera, six, and Zyheir, three, with Lezhae Zeona.

He and his ex Elaynna Parker have a daughter Amani Lauren, five, while Fetty is also the father of Khari Barbie, five, with Masika Kalysha.

