Cause of death of Fetty Wap’s daughter confirmed as heart defect

Fetty Waps’ daughter died of a heart defect (Photo: Rex / Instagram)

Fetty Waps’ four-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell died of complications from a heart defect she had had since birth.

The 30-year-old rapper confirmed this week that Lauren, the girl he shared with ex Turquoise Miami, real name Lisa Pembroke, had died at the age of only four, mourning the loss of his little twin.

A death certificate obtained by TMZ states that Laurens’ cause of death was fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications from congenital heart abnormalities.

A cardiac arrhythmia is an irregular heartbeat, and Lauren was born with a heart defect.

The certificate also stated that Lauren died on June 24 at her home in Riverdale, Georgia.

Reports had circulated in July that the little girl had died, and the news was confirmed by her mother earlier this week.