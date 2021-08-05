The singer and beauty guru now official billionaire

Rihanna joined the entertainment industry in 2005, debuting with her debut single “Pon De Replay”. From there, she became an icon, despite her last single in 2020 after a three-year absence from the music world.

Her iconic status has remained intact outside of the music world, however, with her breakthrough cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty, which launched in 2017.

She has since turned to fashion, launching fashion house Fenty in 2019, though it closed shortly after opening.

Now her exploits have paid off as she was named a billionaire.

How did Rihanna become a billionaire?

According to Forbes, much of Rihanna’s wealth has come, unsurprisingly, from outside the music world.

Rihanna debuted in 2005, with her debut album The music of the sun published by Def Jam the same year.

She didn’t get her musical breakthrough, however, until her album Good girl turned bad in 2007, on which the tracks “Umbrella”, “Don’t Stop The Music” and “Take a Bow” were included.

Starting in 2009, Rihanna had a prolific album run where she released one per year until 2012, after which her last album, Anti, was released in 2016.

All of her albums, even her first, have gone at least platinum, and her last two albums, Without apologizing and Anti, both went to the top of the Billboard Albums charts.

That said, the way that musical artists tend to make money is through touring, which Rihanna has done six concert tours of.

She also co-directed a tour with rapper Eminem called “The Monster Tour” after working together on four hit songs.

Rihanna has also made her mark in the film world, starring in the all-female film Oceans remake, 8 from the ocean, as a performer in the play by Luc Besson Valérian and the City of a Thousand Planets and in a recurring role in the thriller series Motel Bates.

Despite this work making Rihanna a wealthy woman, it wasn’t until she spread to the worlds of beauty and fashion that her wealth really took off.

A huge proportion of Rihanna’s wealth comes from her cosmetics business, Fenty Beauty.

Fenty Beauty was launched in 2017 via Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH), whose Kendo division produces items for the brand.

It launched with its Pro Filt’R foundation, hailed for its innovation and inclusiveness, being one of the first brands to include 40 shades in its launch, which has since grown to 50.

Additionally, in 2019, Fenty Beauty launched its line of concealers, designed to pair with the shades of the foundation collection, when the shade range was expanded.

Some of its more recent launches include Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint, a lightweight, low-coverage foundation, as well as a line of bronzers and blushers.

Forbes estimates Fenty Beauty at $ 1.4 billion, which is a huge proportion of Rihanna’s overall wealth, estimated at $ 1.7 billion.

This makes her the second highest paid entertainment star, after Oprah Winfrey.

In collaboration with Fenty Beauty, Rihanna in July 2020 launched Fenty Skin, a skincare line initially launched with toner, cleanser and SPF.

Since then, it has branched out into body scrubs, moisturizers and eye creams, as well as an eau de parfum.

Rihanna’s latest bowstring is lingerie, with her Savage X Fenty line launched in 2018.

The company is a joint venture with the TechStyle group and is estimated to be worth $ 270 million.

The various lines released, like Fenty Beauty, were also inclusive, using models from different races and body types.

In a press release, Rihanna said of Savage X Fenty: “Lingerie is about celebrating your body and that’s what Savage is.

“Savage … is a representation of everything and a validation that everyone is beautiful no matter what.”

Rihanna launched her new lingerie collections through fashion shows, both available through Amazon Prime Video.

On the same day Savage X Fenty announced its expansion, LVMH announced it would close Rihanna’s pop-up haute couture brand, Fenty, which had only been open for two years.

She released her latest collection in November 2020 before officially announcing its closure in February 2021.

Rihanna fans should also be looking for more music, as she announced that her ninth album was in the works and was seen filming a music video with rapper A $ AP Rocky earlier in 2021.