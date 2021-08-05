Netflix overtakes pay TV in UK – The Hollywood Reporter





Netflix reached more subscribers in Britain than pay TV, driven by the coronavirus pandemic and the success of Bridgerton, according to UK media regulator Ofcom. “British adults have sought solace in screens and streaming in 2020, spending a third of their waking hours watching TV and video content online,” he said in his annual survey of media habits of the country. Streaming subscriptions in the UK soared 50% to 31 million during the pandemic, from 20 million in 2019. “With people across the UK on some form of lockdown restrictions for most of the past year, more than 2,000 hours have been spent watching TV and video content online,” he said. he declared in his report “Media Nations 2021”. “That’s a daily average of five hours and 40 minutes, or 47 minutes more than in 2019.” The change is mainly due to the fact that people spend almost twice as much time watching subscription streaming services, an hour and 5 minutes a day, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney +. As of September 2020, around 60% of UK households were subscribed to streamers. More than half of UK households, 52% to be precise, have taken out a Netflix subscription, “which means that its customer base exceeds that of combined pay-TV providers for the very first time (48%)”, noted the Ofcom. Of the 30 most-watched titles on subscription services in Britain in the first quarter of 2021, 29 were on Netflix, according to the regulator. “Four of the most popular were produced in the UK – Bridgerton, Excavation, Behind his eyes and Destiny: The Wynx Saga. This shows that original and local programs continue to be a big draw to UK audiences. “ Bridgerton was “a particular hit,” with 8.2 million homes watched at the end of March, “making it the most successful Netflix title this quarter,” the UK agency said. Yih-Choung Teh, Group Director, Strategy and Research at Ofcom, said: “Online television and video have proven to be an important antidote to life in lockdown, with people spending a third of their waking time. last year glued to information and entertainment screens. The pandemic has undoubtedly boosted viewing of streaming services, with three out of five UK households now registered. “ The expert also highlighted the post-pandemic challenges for streamers, noting: “But with subscriber growth slowing in 2021 and the easing of lockdown restrictions, the challenge for Netflix, Amazon and Disney will be to ensure a healthy content pipeline and keeping customers signed up. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/netflix-bridgerton-uk-subscribers-coronavirus-1234993128/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos