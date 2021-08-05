Aaliyahs Estate responds to former label of singers teasing possible music release





There has been an ongoing battle between Hankerson, who controls Aaliyah’s masters, and the estate on his catalog. Most songs by Aaliyah, a multi-platinum R&B superstar who was killed in a plane crash 20 years ago this month, are not available on streaming services. In January, the Aaliyah estate took to social media to offer an update on when her music can be viewed digitally. We hear you and we see you. While we share your feelings and desire to release Aaliyahs music, we must recognize that these matters are beyond our control and, unfortunately, take time, wrote the Aaliyahs Estate. Our inability to share Aaliyah’s music and art with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you. Our priority has always been and will continue to be Aaliyah’s music. The estate noted last August via Aaliyah’s Instagram account, on the occasion of the 19th anniversary of her death, that a communication had started between her and various record companies regarding its catalog and its availability on streaming platforms. . However, there have been no details since this post from the music of the singers became available through the domain.

While we will continue to stand up for ourselves and her legacy in a legal and fair manner, we want to anticipate the inevitable attacks on our character by all the individuals who have come out of the shadows to get rid of Aaliyah’s life work, read Wednesday’s press release. Ultimately, we want closure and a minimum of peace so that we can facilitate the growth of the Aaliyah Memorial Fund and other creative projects that embody the true essence of Aaliyah, which is to inspire strength and positivity. for people of all faiths, races and cultures around the world. Aaliyah’s hits included One in a Million and Try Again. She also starred in the 2000 movie Romeo Must Die with Jet Li. More soon

This article originally appeared in THR.com.

