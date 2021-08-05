Biz Markie’s Legacy Will Stretch For Decades: Obamas, TMZ Report Says





PATCHOGUE, NY The Obamas sent a letter of condolence to the widow of the wife of Long Island hip-hop legend Biz Markie, telling her how special he was to them as an artist, report says of TMZ.

In the letter, which was provided to TMZ by Markie’s widow Tara Hall, former US President Barack Obama, and First Lady Michelle Obama, begin by expressing their “heartfelt” condolences and say that even they haven’t known him for as long as she has, or other loved ones, he holds a “special place” in their hearts because they admired him as “one of the most innovative stylists in the world. rap and like a great man “. “Biz Markie lit up every room he was in, and we will always appreciate him for his early support in 2008, bringing people together to ‘Leave with a goal’ and get the vote out,” he added. letter bed. “His legacy in hip-hop will span generations as he has for nearly four decades.”

In addition to performing at “Party for a Purpose”, Markie attended the White House Correspondents Association dinner on May 9, 2009, in Washington, DC. Markie was nicknamed the “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop” because of his carefree joker character who made fun of his lyrics and had songs like “Pickin Boogers” and “Nobody beats the Biz”. an old-fashioned advertisement for The Wiz, a now defunct electronics retail company.

He grew up Marcel Theo Hall and graduated from Patchogue-Medford in 1982, according to WBSS Media. In 1989, he made a splash in hip-hop with “Just a friend,” which was performed around the world and went on to become a Top 40 hit in several countries before going platinum, TMZ reported. His cheeky at times irreverent humor made him endearing to fans, especially teens and 20+ in 1989 who hosted the single, “Just a friend,” and the song became a jam still played around the world. , no matter the place.

Peggy Spellman Hoey In the Official video clip, Markie can be seen playing on a grand piano while wearing a white wig and a composer’s concert dress as he hums the wrong words: “You have what I need. But you say he’s just a friend. “ After “Just a friend”, Markie continued to DJ, produce music and perform, including playing comedies in films like men in black 2, in which he beatboxes as an alien in a scene with Will Smith, and also on shows like “Yo Gabba Gabba!”

He was hosted in his former hometown of Patchogue several years ago, where he participated in the Of Colors Creative collective at Artspace. Markie was celebrated in a moving funeral ceremony in Patchogue on Monday where there were both tears and laughter as well as his family, close friends and music industry colleagues remembered him as d ‘a free spirit. Peggy Spellman Hoey The funeral drew the entertainment industry’s elite of hip-hop music moguls and icons, including Fat Joe, LL Cool J, Big Daddy Kane, Ice T, Roxanne Shant and MC Debbie D, to none to name a few, in a memorial that closed Main Street outside the Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts for most of the day. In a service that was billed as “The Final Show”, Markie was lying inside a closed coffin on the stage, which was adorned with a giant gold sign emblazoned with the word “Biz”, while an artist recreated an iconic photo of him laughing. Peggy Spellman Hoey / Media Patch “We’re all one family because of Biz, and I want you all to walk away with one thing here today: Biz was love,” said DJ Cool V, who worked with Markie on his music. He recalled how Markie was the kind of person who was never hated by anyone. “They might be mad at him, but Biz was about love because when he walked into a room he let you know that, you know, ‘I’m here,'” he said. “So you laugh and remember Biz, but I want to share all of those memories with you over the next few years of our lives.” He noted that he knew Biz during his full 40-year trip, saying few people lasted that full trip, adding, “He’s one of the people who did it.” Peggy Spellman Hoey In their letter, the Obamas told Hall that they hope she takes comfort in fond memories of him. “Please know that we have you, Averi, and all your family in our thoughts and prayers,” the letter concludes. Markie is expected to be honored again this month with the change of the name of a Patchogue Street Biz Markie Way.

