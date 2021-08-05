Your daily horoscope: August 5

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

There are some major lifestyle changes that will be required of you over the next 12 months, but you are in a perfect position to make and benefit from them. Leo might be one of the fixed signs of the zodiac, but even you know nothing stays the same for long.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

If someone is dragging their feet and making it difficult, you might have no choice but to confront them and ask them to get in shape or ship it. Just be careful not to take on their workload as well as yours.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

The last few weeks have been hectic to say the least, so it would be wise to slow down a bit between now and the weekend. You may have a cast iron build and stamina to spare, but even a Taurus has limits, so be kind to yourself.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

No matter how much you dislike a certain person, the planets are warning you that you will be spending quite a bit of time with them, so vow to do whatever it takes to keep things civil between you. You will both benefit.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

You’re closer to a breakthrough than you seem to believe, so keep focusing on what you’re doing and expect to see signs of success before the weekend arrives. As a cardinal sign, you are not the type to give up too soon, so keep going.

LEO (July 24 – August 23):

Your self-confidence is up there in the stratosphere and those feelings of dread that plagued you about a month ago are just a distant memory. Make the most of your talents and make sure you are recognized for all the good things you do in the world.

VIRGIN (August 24 – September 23):

You can choose to keep a worry to yourself rather than sharing it with your friends and family, but is that really the best solution? The planets indicate that others are all too willing to help you if they can, but you need to ask them first.

BALANCE (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

You should find it easier to deal with your friends, relatives and coworkers when the moon is new on the weekends, so wait until then before bringing them up about joint ventures of any kind. What is the rush? Everything is fine.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22):

You need to get busy and start doing some of those things that you said you would do but kept putting off. There can be no more excuses for focusing on what needs to be done to improve your lifestyle and give it your all both physically and mentally.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21):

The Sun in Leo at this time of year brings out the fun, games, and things that make you smile. Yes, there is still work to be done, but you don’t have to do it all now. The only effort you need to make is to have fun.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 20):

You’ve taken some situations more seriously than they should be and it’s costing you time and money that you can’t afford to waste. Relax a bit today and recognize that there are actually few precious things in life that are worth tending to.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19):

The weekend new moon will make it easy for you to interact with people on an individual level, but before that, you’ll run into someone whose outlook on life is at odds with yours. Don’t compromise, you have to win and they have to lose.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20):

Your enthusiasm for the people and places that inspired you has waned lately, but that’s not a cause for concern. The simple fact is that you have grown quite a bit over the past year and now you can’t find these people anymore and place a challenge.

