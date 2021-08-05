Entertainment
Your daily horoscope: August 5
IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY
There are some major lifestyle changes that will be required of you over the next 12 months, but you are in a perfect position to make and benefit from them. Leo might be one of the fixed signs of the zodiac, but even you know nothing stays the same for long.
ARIES (March 21 – April 20):
If someone is dragging their feet and making it difficult, you might have no choice but to confront them and ask them to get in shape or ship it. Just be careful not to take on their workload as well as yours.
TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):
The last few weeks have been hectic to say the least, so it would be wise to slow down a bit between now and the weekend. You may have a cast iron build and stamina to spare, but even a Taurus has limits, so be kind to yourself.
GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):
No matter how much you dislike a certain person, the planets are warning you that you will be spending quite a bit of time with them, so vow to do whatever it takes to keep things civil between you. You will both benefit.
CANCER (June 22 – July 23):
You’re closer to a breakthrough than you seem to believe, so keep focusing on what you’re doing and expect to see signs of success before the weekend arrives. As a cardinal sign, you are not the type to give up too soon, so keep going.
LEO (July 24 – August 23):
Your self-confidence is up there in the stratosphere and those feelings of dread that plagued you about a month ago are just a distant memory. Make the most of your talents and make sure you are recognized for all the good things you do in the world.
VIRGIN (August 24 – September 23):
You can choose to keep a worry to yourself rather than sharing it with your friends and family, but is that really the best solution? The planets indicate that others are all too willing to help you if they can, but you need to ask them first.
BALANCE (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):
You should find it easier to deal with your friends, relatives and coworkers when the moon is new on the weekends, so wait until then before bringing them up about joint ventures of any kind. What is the rush? Everything is fine.
SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22):
You need to get busy and start doing some of those things that you said you would do but kept putting off. There can be no more excuses for focusing on what needs to be done to improve your lifestyle and give it your all both physically and mentally.
SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21):
The Sun in Leo at this time of year brings out the fun, games, and things that make you smile. Yes, there is still work to be done, but you don’t have to do it all now. The only effort you need to make is to have fun.
CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 20):
You’ve taken some situations more seriously than they should be and it’s costing you time and money that you can’t afford to waste. Relax a bit today and recognize that there are actually few precious things in life that are worth tending to.
AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19):
The weekend new moon will make it easy for you to interact with people on an individual level, but before that, you’ll run into someone whose outlook on life is at odds with yours. Don’t compromise, you have to win and they have to lose.
PISCES (February 20 – March 20):
Your enthusiasm for the people and places that inspired you has waned lately, but that’s not a cause for concern. The simple fact is that you have grown quite a bit over the past year and now you can’t find these people anymore and place a challenge.
Find out more about yourself at sallybrompton.com
Sources
2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/life/horoscopes/article-your-daily-horoscope-august-5-3/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]