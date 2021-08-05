WATCH: Marvel drops first look at Hydra Stomper Steve Rogers in “What if …?”

Marvel has given fans a first glimpse of Steve Rogers donning the Hydra Stomper costume in the upcoming animated series, “What if …?”

In the 40-second clip released yesterday, August 4, fans got to catch a glimpse of Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter as the British captain fighting alongside Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes.

The preview, aptly titled “Steve,” takes place during World War II and shows Carter and the other Hydra fighters. Enter Steve Rogers, dressed in the “Hydra Stomper” costume that looks a lot like Tony Stark’s Iron Man armor.

Although no further details have been released, “What if …?” is set to show different realities in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Through the trailers released by Marvel, the first episode will follow Peggy as she receives the Super Soldier Serum in place of Steve.

Although not a super-soldier, Steve still successfully joined the army and came as “air support” for others, easily destroying tanks using his armor.

The said clip also highlights the courage and integrity of Steve, who continues to fight “bullies” despite not being transformed into Captain America.

Steve as the Hydra Stomper is just one of the possible realities that “What if…? Will explore. As seen in previous trailers, the series will explore T’Challa’s history as Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill. It will also mark the late actor Chadwick Boseman’s last performance for Marvel.

ChrisEvans will not be reprising his role as the American hero in the animated series, and Marvel has yet to officially announce who has taken on the role. “What if…?” is scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus on August 11. /to take out

RELATED STORIES:

WATCH: New Venom 2 trailer gives a longer look at Woody Harrelsons’ brutal Carnage

Marvels Loki officially renewed for season 2

Read more