Kathy Griffin will not take narcotic pain relievers after cancer surgery





Kathy griffin updates fans on his recovery fromlung surgery, saying she won’t take narcotic pain relievers after battling an addiction to prescription pills. The 60-year-old actress, who revealed her diagnosis of stage 1 lung cancer earlier this week, took Instagram and TwitterWednesday to share that the operation she had to remove half of her left lung “was a little more than I expected.” “Tonight will be my first night without narcotic pain relievers,” she added. “Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!” In a Monday night interview with ABC News’ “Nightline”, Griffin revealed that she struggled with drug addiction and suicidal thoughts in the years that followed.her controversial photoshoot 2017 with an accessory resembling the severed head of former President Donald Trump. “The last time I was in the hospital was in June 2020, when I tried to kill myself and overdosed on prescription drugs,” she wrote in her Wednesday article. and whatever I want without those devil’s pills. “ She continued, “You know what? I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So I think I’ll be fine.” Griffin rep Alex Spieller told USA TODAY on Monday that her surgery “went well and as planned” after the actress announced her diagnosis of lung cancer despite never having smoked. “I hope there won’t be chemotherapy or radiation therapy after this and my breathing should be working normally,” Griffin wrote on Monday. “I should be up and running as usual in a month or less. I’ve been trying to get back to work for 4 years, making you laugh and entertain you, but it’s going to be okay. During her “Nightline” interview on Monday night, Griffin told co-host Juju Chang that she “lived with pill addiction in a way that was not good” before her Trump controversy, but said his addiction “really kicked into high gear when the Trump affair hit.” She said she became addicted to the pills prescribed by a doctor. Kathy Griffin reveals diagnosis of lung cancer, addiction and “obsessive” suicidal thoughts As she fell deeper into addiction, Griffin said, suicide “almost became an obsessive thought” and she “began to really convince herself (herself) that it was a good decision.” “To be told by people in my own industry, ‘It’s over. Leave the country for five years. You have shamed our industry, “over and over again. It definitely touched me,” she said. I got to the point where I kind of agreed. Like, maybe it’s time for me to go, and I’ve had a great life, and I don’t think there’s a next chapter for me. “ She added, “I was just thinking, ‘I’m just going to take a bunch of pills, and I’m just going to go to sleep. “ After a tough rehab that involved tremors so severe her husband Randy Bick had to help brush her teeth, Griffin said she was now recovering from her addiction and was optimistic about her future. . “I feel like at 60 I’m going to have a next chapter, and that’s what everyone said it wouldn’t happen,” she said. “I was like, ‘Even though I have a next chapter, what is it? I’m going to sit here and never work again?’ And it’s like, no. I think anything is possible. “ If you are having thoughts of suicide or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free, confidential 24/7 emotional support. You can also reach the Trevor Project at 1-866-488-7386 or the Crisis Text Line by texting “START” at 741741. After Kathy Griffin’s diagnosis, here’s what you need to know about lung cancer risks in non-smokers Contribution: Jenna Ryu

