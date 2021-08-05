Suicide Squad Review: Train Them! Excite them! Arm them!





Joke, joke, kill, kill which more or less sums up The Suicide Squad, the latest installment in the DC Comics franchise. Bright, busy, and exceedingly self-satisfied, this chapter follows the comic book movie pattern, now with 20 percent more gore. It also has enough cinematic allusions to give critics something to chew on. When you ask writer-director James Gunn how he likes his steak, I’m pretty sure he’s flashing on Pulp Fiction and, summoning John Travolta at his sweetest, says Bloody as hell. There are things going on, you bet. Most of the time gunshots and faceless minions die by trucks as the high end hires Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and a fierce Viola Davis earn their pay with a precisely timed shtick and impeccable professionalism. Robbie and Davis both embrace their stereotypical roles with energy, but neither has enough to do. Elba is pleasantly loose as Bloodsport, an archetype of the reluctant squad leader who, unlike most of the screen-cluttering B-squad, has a personality livening up his badass crust. A few other familiar headliners appear, including Sylvester Stallone, Pete Davidson, and most notably Taika Waititi, who took the reins of Thor films for Marvel and whose presence here reads like a flashing joke. In 2018, Gunn, who directed the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films, was excommunicated by Marvel during a social media storm. After being called out for making tasteless jokes on Twitter Once Upon a Time, Gunn was fired. There were waved Twitter pitchforks and, from Gunn, a heartfelt self-flagellation; then, as a sign of cancellation of the cultural madness, he was rehired less than a year later.

He was also hired to take on a project for Marvels archnemesis, DC, hence The Suicide Squad, a sequel to the 2016 Spiritless hit Suicide Squad. Gunns’ contribution is more watchable than its predecessor but nevertheless remains a drag. His first Guardians movie was an entertaining surprise that didn’t feel shy about its importance as a lucrative Marvel property. It was funny and visually ambitious and, for a contemporary comic book movie, had an unusual lightness. By the second Guardians, however, the series already seemed out of date and Gunn seemed content to just turn up the volume.

There is a lot of carnage and pop songs in Gunns Suicide Squad, as well as mission impossible (possible!), Villains and good guys, the stench of nazi villainy, and the comedy of a rampaging monster the size of Godzilla. The film is based on DC characters introduced in 1959, but like countless action films, the obvious touchstone is Robert Aldrichs. The dirty dozen (1967), especially in its cynicism and narrative thrust. Aldrich described this kind of movie (he made a couple of them) as his X number of men trying to get from here to there and back, or from here to there and survive like that, basically Odysseus and his brothers. It’s a lasting formula that has worked in a range of genres from westerns to war movies. The appeal is obvious and at least partly rooted in the lingering American myth of exceptionalism. A group of crazy, selfish villains (hardened individualists who have made a criminal mistake) step into the fray and, over the course of the story, become a clumsily united heroic bunch of brothers and community. (Among other things, it’s a flattering metaphor for the cinema itself.) A casual pretty woman breaks the monotony.

That a character like Robbies Harley Quinn, with his blood red smile and cutesy psychosis, can now fight in the boys’ club doesn’t change anything. She and the rest of the commercially acceptable Mavericks with their quirks, quirks, near-magical gifts, storytelling trajectories, and high casualty numbers need to be brought into line. They can sneer as much as they want and flex their lack of orthodoxy. It doesn’t matter, for even outwardly untamed or, really, just plain unruly humorous, each will serve the greater good, which is the film itself, even as it solidifies and enriches the greater frankness.

Aldrich viewed The Dirty Dozen as anti-authoritarian, which appealed to the original ’60s audience, but Americans have long imagined them to be free-thinker snipers. The Suicide Squad dutifully serves up the same evergreen fantasy with fun flourishes, underwhelming stunt choreography, and lots of cartoon cutouts and dice. The violence is the most inventive part of the whole, although it becomes tiresome in its muffled repetition. Like the superficial stories that poke fun at American wrongs, brutality is both decorative and ritualistic. He keeps the eyeballs fixed and the worlds raging, giving the audience what they expect, no less and no more. The suicide squad

Rated R for old laughs and lashes of violence. Duration: 2 hours 12 minutes. In theaters and on HBO Max.

