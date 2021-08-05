‘Vivo’ review: Lin-Manuel Miranda comes alive again in a sweet but light adventure





The track kinkajou (voiced by Miranda) was bred in Cuba by street artist Andrs (Juan de Marcos), who reveals his long-time love for music star Marta Sandoval (Gloria Estefan), who is planning a concert farewell to Miami. An unforeseen twist leaves Vivo looking to make Andrs’ wishes come true by embarking on a seemingly impossible mission for a rainforest “honey bear” with big cartoon eyes, traveling to Miami to deliver Marta the song love that Andrs wrote for her decades earlier. As with most of these quests, the furry musician receives help from a variety of unexpected sources, including a nerdy outcast named Gabi (newcomer Ynairaly Simo), who has lost her father and whose antics (including history of deceased pets) has her poor mother (Zoe Saldaa) at her wit’s end. The Miami trip, however, has several detours, including one through the Everglades, which mostly feels like a painstaking attempt to introduce more animal friends (and enemies) while extending the modest trip to the end. . Written by Quiara Alegria Hudes (Miranda collaborator on “In the Heights”), and directed by Kirk DeMicco (“The Croods”) and co-director Brandon Jeffords, “Vivo” comes from the animation arm of Sony, which produced the “Hotel Transylvania” series but barely owns the legendary Disney legacy. Even so, the songs – featuring the composer’s mix of musical styles and playful lyrical calisthenics – turn out to be catchy and touching, especially in Andres’s words about Marta’s sharing, which was meant for bigger things. , with the world. Netflix has sought to diversify its menu with kid-friendly dishes, a demographic strategy suited to all – in cultural terms with the recent ‘Over the Moon’ as well as age – that has produced mixed creative dividends. The animation provides Miranda – who also writes songs for Disney’s upcoming “Encanto” – and Hudes a colorful canvas to expand their collaboration, albeit on a scale that won’t make anyone forget “Hamilton”. Yet, continuing to explore a medium that has a long musical history, Miranda doesn’t throw in her punches. “Vivo” premieres August 6 on Netflix.

