From hearts to farms, discover these events this weekend | Things to do





Hammond is celebrating its Heartland Days with events all weekend long, August 6-8. Friday kicks off with a carnival, beanbag tournament, baby show, community appreciation dinner and live music. Saturday includes a 5K, Mulligan Open golf tournament, Miss Hammond’s coronation, tractor pull and more live music. Sunday hosts the Big Parade along Davis Street, the Fun Fest, the Kids’ Run and the Beanbag Fundraiser. Look for the medallion hunt with new clues announced live and uploaded to Facebook throughout the weekend. Community garage sales will also be held Thursday through Saturday. Most events will take place at the Hammond Lions Recreational Grounds at 1500 Ridgeway St. See the full list of events at hammondheartlanddays.com. There will be a grand opening for the new Homestead Parklands entrance building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 7. In addition to a ribbon cutting, the event will also include a scavenger hunt, bouncy house, refreshments and more. The St. Croix County Historical Society will be hosting a tour of Willow River Cemetery and a historic walking tour of Third Hudson Street. The 11am Willow River Cemetery Tour on Saturday August 7 will take participants through the 170-year-old cemetery. Hear stories, rumors and speculation about the prominent citizens of the Hudson who rest here. The Third Street walking tour will give attendees a guided insight into the history of the street, which was home to many prominent Hudson citizens. The tour lasts about an hour and starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday, August 8. The Octagon House Historical Societies are open for tours every weekend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Interested in learning how to do ancestry research online? The Pierce County Historical Association will provide training on the FamilySearch website led by esteemed PCHA member, Shirleen Hoffman. On Saturday August 7 at 1 p.m., join Hoffman for a beginner’s training. You will discover FamilySearch, the free website with the largest collection of genealogical records in the world. He is also encouraged to attend the September 4 session for an advanced training session, lasting one hour, followed by a 30 minute question and answer period. You can attend in person at the Bay City office or via Zoom with a voluntary donation. FlowFit will be hosting a one-hour vinyasa class at White Eagle Golf Club starting at 9:30 am on Sunday August 8. The event will be followed by mimosas and a chance to get together with the FlowFit community. Cost: $ 20. On Saturday August 7 from 10 a.m. to noon, celebrate the launch of Dolly Partons Imagination Library by Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services, with the help of local libraries. Enjoy coloring, Touch-A-Truck, celebrity book reading, makeup, treats and more at PPCS in Ellsworth. Or, enjoy all these activities from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pepin municipal park. All children from birth to age five, living in Pierce or Pepin counties, are eligible to enroll in the Imagination Library, receiving a free age-appropriate book each month.

