The Suicide Squad strives to end evil

Like mischievous teenagers (and the teenager at heart) he may be intended, The suicide squad (in theaters and on HBO Max, August 5) is desperate to flout authority. Not only its internal structures of commanders and commanders, but the films have alumni, especially the 2016s. Suicide Squad, positioned loudly as a knotty and anarchic rebuttal to The Avengers but above all by playing according to the same rules of formula. New Suicide Squad, directed by guardians of the galaxy brain James gunn, wants to show its ill-begotten predecessor how it is to be done, increasing gore and irony in hopes of becoming that elusive thing: a truly transgressive superhero (or villain) movie.

The suicide squad is loaded in front of these intentions. A cold opening introduces the film’s cheerful nihilism, its eagerness to shock and titillate with horrific, albeit caricature, violence. It’s a bit iconoclastic too, willingly dispatching certain characters (played by recognizable actors) with whom we thought we would spend the whole film. Even the opening credits start off as a bloody joke, with Gunn gleefully affirming his lighter, freer approach to the material.

In this introductory section, The suicide squad almost looks like something different, clever and sordid and in its genres, deceptively narrow and inventive settings. The film’s appearance is more scruffy, its performances more clumsy and more self-aware. There’s a fat half-silly, half-shark who eats people. There is real sex! It’s fun, I guess that’s the word, which isn’t something many can say about the 2016 Team.

Is Gunns’ movie a sequel or a reboot? Technically I guess it’s the old one, there seems to be some continuity between what’s come before and what’s here now. But in most material ways, The suicide squad looks like a revival, a correction of the mistakes of the past better suited to the realities of the superhero economy. The movie could set up a whole new universe, or it could just be one-off content. He doesn’t care much about doing a prudent duty of frankness; it’s too busy pointing the finger at all this pious worldbuilding.

Well, it looks like it does for a while. Ultimately, that’s the entropy of so many superhero moviesThe suicide squad ceases to surprise and settles into a familiar rhythm. Gunn works hard to keep things fresh, throwing all kinds of wacky sets and morbid gags to cover the build of the movie model. But it becomes too easy to see the showcase for what it is, and films striving to transcend its station become a strain on the viewer. We start to wonder how Actually Bold or revolutionary it all really is, or if it was served the same old meal with a little extra spice.

After all, there have been several joyfully bloody superhero stories before. The suicide squad, more recently on Amazon Studioss The boys, which is close to The suicide squad in color and temperament. Although this series is much more concerned with politics than Gunns’ film. The suicide squad gestures toward satirizing the brash, silly muscle of American adventurism, even going so far as to portray a clumsy mass murder of relative innocents. But then he has to reframe most of his characters as heroes, undoing the dark innuendoes of what we just saw. The boys, by comparison, mostly lets his villains stay villainous, though he cares enough about humanizing them with a complex pathology.

The perhaps inevitable conundrum of Suicide Squad property that talks about the worst of comic book worst villains becoming mercenaries for an obscure branch of the US military is that he wants his characters to be dangerous psychopaths, or at least callous killers, but that they are also cool. Cool in a sense specifically endorsed by the studio, which means that no one can transgress too far without a note from the direction leading them back to sympathy, redefining their bad assertion as heroic. The suicide squad goes as far as it gets for a movie of this size right now, which makes some parts of it really exciting. But you get used to its provocations too quickly, then the film tries to soften and add emotional dimensions that are not exactly deserved.

It is not for lack of trying to cast the films. Almost everyone is involvedIdris Elbe |, Margot Robbie, Daniela Melchior, David dastmalchiantakes a refreshing, lo-fi approach to their characters, making them sufficiently tired veterans rather than aggressive Chargers trying to aggressively sell themselves to audiences. Robbie is making her third stint as former Joker moll Harley Quinn, playing her more seasoned and serene than before. This version of Harley Quinn is kind of a keen observer. She gets her own defining action sequences, but her figure still drifts through the film like a Zelig type passing on her way to the next. This puts her in an interesting contrast to the other members of the team, who seem more closely contained in this film.

You can see why they all thought the release was worth it. Gunn shakes the sandbox just enough to almost sell the idea that this movie is some kind of upheaval, that it destroys paradigms and builds something shaggy, idiosyncratic, and bizarre in their place. It’s not, really, at the end. But maybe it’s his own triumph to have at least stretched rigid support into new shapes for a little while. The suicide squad I can’t hold the pose for long, but while it does, it’s a nice flex.

