Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard in original rock operaExBulletin

2021 is shaping up to be an important year for musicals: we’ve already seen In the heights, and several other on-screen scene adaptations are heading our way, including Dear Evan Hansen; Tic, Tic … Boom!; and the remake of Steven Spielberg West Side Story.

Although I look forward to them, I doubt any of them are as weird and singular as Annette, an original musical in every way. It is a rock opera of extravagant emotion that mixes comedy and tragedy, showbiz satire and doomed romance. Everything does not work; if you are not on its weird wavelength, it may not work at all for you. But every moment his irresistible boldness made me thankful that he exists.

Annette was directed by Leos Carax, the French visionary best known for his crazy masterpiece of 2012, Sacred Motors. The script and songs were written by Ron and Russell Mael, the musical brothers whose band, Sparks, have enjoyed a cult following since the 1960s. The director and writers appear onscreen at the start of Annette, in a playful number entitled “So May We Start”, which also presents the main actors. It starts things off on a happy note that quickly fades as the film begins to tell a story of rage, obsession, and jealousy.

At the heart of the film is Adam Driver’s fascinating and agonizing performance as Henry, a cynical LA comedian who tears himself and his audience apart every night in a rambling and not particularly funny routine. . Henry recently started seeing Ann, a beloved opera soprano performed by a luminous Marion Cotillard.

They form a counter-intuitive couple, the bad-boy comedian and the moving tragic; a headline nicknamed them “Beauty and the Bastard”. But there is real passion in their swirling romance, as we see and hear in the song “We Love Each Other So Much”, which Henry and Ann sing to each other, in part, while they are in the grip of to sexual ecstasy. And why not? Aren’t musical numbers meant to express heightened emotional states?

Carax and his collaborators clearly enjoy taking conventions of form and pushing them to weird and hilarious extremes. Most of the dialogue is sung rather than spoken, and the actors are up to the challenge: Cotillard has long been both singer and actor, and Driver casts some of his lyrics with Sondheim-like virtuosity that might remind you of his performance. sincere of “To be alive“of Marriage story.

Speaking of marriage stories: Henry and Ann get married quickly, and almost immediately things start to fall apart. Henry’s acting career goes out of hand, in part because he can’t help but rant in front of his audience about his jealousy over his wife’s success. Their private matters unfold in the very public spotlight, in a way reminiscent of classic Hollywood romances like A star is born. There’s no saving Henry and Ann’s marriage, not even after having a baby girl, the title Annette. In the film’s most whimsical twist, baby Annette is played by a small wooden puppet, a choice that makes no sense and entirely logical: what better device than a puppet to suggest than for a celebrity couple, is everyone a scene?

Annette is full of these surreal soarings, but he also has heavy things to say about the price of fame. It’s an intriguing subject for Carax, who has had their own barbed-wire relationship with success in France, and for Ron and Russell Mael, who are often hailed as the most famous musicians you’ve never heard of, as one sees it in their recent awesome documentary. The Sparks Brothers.

Annette paints a grim picture of contemporary stardom, with a nod to the #MeToo movement: in one mind-blowing issue, Ann imagines six women accused Henry of abuse. It’s just a dream, but it’s hard to shake, given Henry’s temper and the menacing way Driver eclipses Cotillard in the frame.

I wish there were more Cotillards in Annette; as great as Driver is, his rage is so charismatic, so all-consuming, that it leaves the story emotionally unbalanced. It also reinforces the gender power imbalance that the film attempts to criticize. But Henry is held in check somewhat by two other key figures. One of them is a conductor, played by a late Simon Helberg, who tries to protect Ann and Annette from Henry’s destructive impulses. The other is little Annette herself, whose innocence quietly becomes heroic as the film nears its heartbreaking finale. This sweet, sad-eyed puppet reminds you of how so many great musicals work: by taking artificial vanity and making it look as real as life.