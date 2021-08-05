Entertainment
The Suicide Squad isn’t your typical superhero movie
In the film, the value of Edgy Shock meets Hollywood sentimentality, resulting in a superhero movie unlike most in the genre.
The suicide squad It may seem like a typical superhero movie at first: another group of powerful comic book characters come together to fight insurmountable obstacles in a mysterious and deadly mission. The audience will recognize a few faces of the last (horrible) Suicide Squad film, like that of the chipper criminal Harley Quinn (played by Margot Robbie). But a lot of the fun comes from trying to find out who the newcomers are, including a costumed hunk named TDK (Nathan Fillion). When someone asks him what TDK means, he replies: It doesn’t mean anything. It’s just my name. This represents for me. Is your name letters? All names are letters, another character replies.
Hollywood is now immersed in the craze for superhero movies. Each year, another torrent of caped benefactor films dominate the box offices. TDK (whose name is actually a cheeky acronym) is primarily a joke from writer and director James Gunn about the large number of characters who have appeared in these works at this point. The source material for the comics is running out, forcing the films to resort to villains whose names are just letters. Can viewers still love characters they’ve never heard of?
Gunn knows the answer is yes, given that he threw the guardians of the galaxy franchise for Marvel, which also included a motley team of little-known champions. But in the looser world of DC Comics films, which place less emphasis on narrative continuity and have no mandate to position individuals as long-term heroes, Gunn can finally do something truly new: break up. the unspoken rules of genres and make fun of his boastful morality.
The plot of the film is devilishly simple, until it isn’t. Gunns Suicide Squad, just like the previous one, is a bad guy squad. The group is released from prison and forced by the United States government to cover up the country’s involvement in the bad experiences of a military junta in a fictitious Latin American country. The bad guys storm a beach, infiltrate the nation’s capital, and attempt to destroy an infamous prison. Bombs, ready to explode if they disobey orders, are planted in their skulls, but the real motivation is the chance to wreak havoc under the American flag.
There are some vestiges of the first film left, but the newcomers stand out the most. Idris Elba is a cranky assassin named Bloodsport who is named Chief almost by default; John Cena plays a psychotic patriot wearing a metal helmet named Peacemaker; David Dastmalchian is a multi-colored skinned introvert named Polka-Dot Man; and Sylvester Stallone voices a cheerful, slow-witted shark-man hybrid who can’t contain his appetite. The smartest addition may be Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), a moon-eyed kid who can control rats; she’s so entrenched in comic book lists that she isn’t even the first villain to go by that name.
Gunns’ challenge isn’t just that the main characters are obscure; it’s also that their goal is dishonorable, their attitudes range from selfless to cruel, and their only guiding principle is survival. He pushes the boundaries of taste in a genre given to personal importance to see if audiences can still care about such vicious characters by the time the film concludes; because of his knack for balancing cynicism and silliness, they absolutely will. The suicide squad is very funny, sadly self-aware and shockingly violent, a refreshing mix of familiar conventions and bloody satire. In a sea of sequels, reboots, crossovers, and origin stories, it stands out like few other recent adaptations. (Logan, Black Panther, Shazam!, and Aquaman are among the exceptions.) The brilliance of Gunns is that while he reveled in the wickedness of his ensemble, who are happy to swear, maim, and kill without asking too many questions, he also captures the carnage that he does. he leaves behind.
The teams’ mission is clearly designed as a one-way ticket. Amid the bloody fun of the squads’ attempts to reach his final target, Gunn slowly makes us question the very purpose of the mission. Corto Maltese is the replacement for many smaller nations that have found themselves in the crosshairs of modern imperialism. The prison that the squad searches is also strangely reminds the protagonists of the films, appointed for the dirty work that America has never been able to publicly admit to having done.
The film is close to embracing the nihilistic humor of a South Park episode, concluding that no one can plausibly claim to be a hero or a villain. Gunn began his career at the (virtually) budget-free independent company Troma, where storytelling often relies on shock value. But he always mixed that nervousness with Hollywood sentimentality, a combination that makes The suicide squad to work. Between ultraviolence and political contempt, Gunns’ love for his misfit characters shines through, preventing the whole exercise from feeling useless and bitter.
